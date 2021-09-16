How to Create Your Own Canvas Wall Hangings – 2021 Guide

Designing your home by your own taste is a must if you want to create a beautiful and comfortable space. In today’s world, there are so many things that are available for us, and they are all interesting, cool, and in most cases, affordable. However, most of the products today are made in bulk, and it is pretty difficult for us to find something unique and never seen before.

If you are interested in putting a special touch on your home’s walls, without having to choose from items that everyone else has, you’ve come to the right place. In this 2021 guide, we are going to tell you how to create your own canvas wall hangings that are going to be modern, one of a kind, and something that will not take you too much time. Keep on reading if you want to learn what your options are, and how to pick the right method for your desires and time.

Go with a masking tape

One thing that you can always try if you are interested in creating a DIY project is to go with masking tape and your canvas. This will help you create geometric shapes, or pretty much anything that you may be interested in.

This is a simple solution that allows you to be extremely creative and have full control over your wall art. Note that this project may be a little bit more time-consuming compared to other options that you have available, but it is said that it is the most satisfying one.

As you can imagine, for this project you will need a canvas, masking tape, and proper colors that you can choose on your own. When choosing the colors, you should opt for products that are durable and that are recommended by others. You don’t want the colors to start cracking after a while, and you definitely want to steer away from items that will be too much trouble for zero quality.

You can choose if you want to color everything separately, or if you just want to create the design with it, and then mix and apply the hues in a way that you will create a fading or an ombre look. The details are fully up to you, and you don’t have to stick to anything that you don’t like.

The masking tape is extremely practical because you can put it on the canvas with ease, and you can remove it without damaging it. You should pay attention to the removal process so that you don’t end up tearing the print if you apply too much force, and you should be aware of the process of removing it so you don’t do any smearing or damage to the colors you’ve chosen.

Choose ready to hang canvas prints

Another option that is going to help you save a lot of time, and that you can fully customize are the ready to hang prints. They are a perfect option for those who don’t have much time for DIY projects, and those who want to have full control over the design and décor.

On websites like topcanvas.com, you can see that you have a lot of options when it comes to canvas wall art, and you can choose to get the fully prepared prints that you can customize by your needs, change the size of the hanging, and just get a great wall hanging that is easy to peel off and stick within minutes.

This is one of the most commonly preferred options since it gives you a lot of room to explore your creativity, it is a budget-friendly option and it is something that you can still modify and customize. When ordering the print make sure you opt for the right dimensions and choose a trusted website with a lot of happy customers and positive reviews.

Create your own design

Know that when you go with a unique hanging, you should decide if you want to opt for an option that will require little to zero effort, or if you want to do something that may be more time-consuming, but also more satisfying.

On today’s market, there are a lot of places that will allow you to submit your own design, and then get the hanging to your doorstep. This may be a little more expensive, but it is something that you don’t have to spend too much time or thought on.

In case you feel that you can do more on your own, then you should get yourself a good printer that will help you get a finished product and just create the design. Most people use software that is accessible for everyone, like Illustrator, or you can choose the program you are most comfortable with. You can insert an image or an artwork, or you can create and design it on your own.

You should choose a rectangular shape since this is the easiest one to work with and it gives you the most creative freedom.

Don’t forget to do a test print to see if everything looks the way it is supposed to be, so you don’t end up messing up the canvas you want to hang.

The negative side to this process is that there are going to be size limitations, and you cannot create something larger than your printer allows.

As you can see, creating your own canvas wall hangings is not difficult, and the only thing you need to decide on is if you want to spend more time in the process, or if you don’t want to bother too much and just get a unique design that is just a few clicks away. Decide how much you are willing to invest in this project, and how much time you are willing to sacrifice to create something unique. Note that the last thing you want to do is end up with a partially finished product that will just sit around in your home until you choose to throw it away. Canvas wall art is the best way to add a unique touch to your space, and you can choose if you want to get just one larger item, or if you want to combine several hangings with a different size that will help you express your creativity and style.