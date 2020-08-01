8 Ways to Create a Perfect Outdoor Space This Summer

For a lot of people, this summer will look different than other years – having been locked indoors and restricted in our travel plans. Now, when warmer weather hits, many of our favorite holiday destinations won’t be open. Outdoor living, whether a balcony or patio or garden, will have new meaning as we seek solace in the outdoors. So, if you’re lucky enough to have an outdoor space, we share our top tips for creating your own holiday haven in the comfort of your back garden.

1. Bring the Inside Out

We all love to feel comfortable at home, so that should include your outdoor space too. Whether you have a patio or balcony, there is always a way to make it cozy. Something we recommend is to make use of the items you normally use indoors. Furniture, bistro tables, and chairs are great for small outdoor spaces, but even a small bench and side table are great alternatives. Don’t have much room for a permanent setup? Invest in some foldable chairs and tables, or even some weather-proof cushions.

If you’re entertaining, you can style a table with napkins, cutlery, and wine glasses to create a chic alfresco style. You can also create a mini bar outside by filling a bucket with ice and champagne or beer. If alcohol is not your thing, try candles or flowers!

2. Introduce Privacy

We’re frequently told that gardens should feel completely open. But this doesn’t always have to be the case – especially if you have a larger space in which you can afford to be creative. Private spaces are a great way of adding character to your garden, whether it’s a relaxing sun-trap, a place to dine, or just a bench among the bushes. They also offer a space away from your space which can be all your own – a secret escape from the house, the kids, and even your neighbors, if you want. After all, you’re designing your garden for you, so it’s only right that you should have space which can be enjoyed privately.

3. Create Ambiance

Lighting is key for creating a mood in any space. When it begins to get dark outside, there are a few options you can add to brighten up your outdoor space. Candles are a quick and easy way to illuminate and soften a space to help create a sense of intimacy. String lights are another great option that can add a whimsical touch to any exterior area, especially if you have a small patio as they don’t take up much room!

4. The Devil is in the Details

Everyone will have their own definition of ‘perfect’, and the only way to really express that is with the little details that pull the wider concept together. When designing your beautiful garden space, don’t just think that enough is enough – that you have your plants and your furniture and it’s all done. Think beyond the ordinary and fill the space with lots of personal touches. Not only will this create a space that feels truly unique, like it really belongs to you, it will also add tons of personality for everyone to enjoy – whether it’s a midday BBQ or an evening soiree.

5. Decorate with Plants

Plants can help bring color to an outdoor space as well as brighten dark corners and enlarge a small area. If you don’t have room for meter-deep flower beds, you could place climbers at the back of fences or on trellis panels as this will give the illusion of height and make your space feel bigger. In terms of climbing plants, opt for an evergreen like clematis, which provides a colorful display.

6. Al fresco dining

Al fresco dining is likely to be one of the primary functions of your outdoor living space. When you’re creating your ideal outdoor area, be sure to consider how you’d like to use it in terms of dining and cooking and include the right equipment to facilitate this. A gas or charcoal barbecue is an obvious statement piece but an accessory such as a fire pit can act as a multipurpose accessory to help save on space.

7. Zone Your Space

It’s all well and good having a delightful hosting area where you can enjoy dinner parties or cocktails with friends – but if that’s all you have in your garden you’ll be missing out on some of the major benefits. If you’re lucky enough to have a larger space, you can consider zoning it off. This means creating separate, contained areas that each serve a different function. For example, you might have a patio with a table and chairs for hosting, a secret rose garden that acts as your own personal escape, or a decked area that’s littered with outdoor sofas and hammocks for a spot to truly relax. Zones are a great way of breaking up dull spaces and getting the most out of what you have. Your garden never needs to just be one thing, after all!

Whilst giving your lawn the once over and repotting a few plants can spruce up your garden as a quick fix, you might be looking for a more dramatic overhaul by tackling your out-dated patio or rotting decking. Outdoor rugs are great for transforming an outdoor space in an instant. For an even bigger transformation, chic white patio stones can create an idyllic Italian piazza vibe whilst composite decking is perfect for a long-lasting traditional timber look and can inject a dose of warmth and texture to your garden whilst giving the space character.

Whatever type of design you choose for your outdoor living space you should make it a relaxing, engaging space that you can enjoy for as much time as possible throughout the year. And whatever you decide to do, make sure you create a space that is entirely yours!