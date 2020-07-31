Best 6 Water Slides For Kids in 2020

During the hot summer days, we are all looking for ways to cool down and to have some fun. People with kids know how hard it is to keep the little ones entertained and to help them get some exercise while they are exploring their creative side.

If you are looking for ways to bring some fun to your home, we have some great news! In this article, we are going to give you a list of the best water slides for children that you can easily install in your home. They are great for daily use, and you can also surprise your kids with a themed birthday party and create memories that will never be forgotten.

1. Speed Blast

If you are looking for something inexpensive and something that’s easy to set up and use, then this is the product for you. You can usually find it for about 20 dollars and you can easily connect it to the water hose so you don’t have to worry about getting glide burns.

The whole product is 16 feet long, or about 5 meters, and it is 70 centimeters wide or about 30 inches. This means that both adults and children can enjoy it and you will have fun for hours. Users say that it is really durable and a great thing if you don’t have too much space in your backyard.

2. Intex Rainbow Ring

This inflatable slide is great and extremely versatile. There are so many things your kids can do with it, that they will be entertained for hours. Just be careful, if you get them this glide, you won’t be able to get them out of it.

It is a bit hard to assemble it, so be prepared not to be able to do that every day. However, if you want to set it up once and use it for weeks and even months, then this is the thing you need. You can easily drain it, so you won’t have to worry about the cleaning and maintenance process.

It is also really durable, so it won’t break even if there are several kids on it at the same time. Just be careful not to put sharp objects around it and to put it on an even surface.

3. Frozen Themed Slide

During the hot summer days, there is no better way to cool down and to have a lot of fun than with water glides. If your child’s birthday is coming up, you probably want to do something over the top and to create a party that your child will remember for the rest of their life.

However, purchasing a huge slide is not something that is practical or financially beneficial. If you want to make the best party ever, and if you don’t want to go over budget, then you should think about renting a unit.

According to azbestjumps.com, there are dozens of products you can choose from, and kids love the Frozen-themed slides. These products are 22 feet long, 20 feet wide, and 17 feet high. This means that both children and adults can have so much fun with them, and the only thing you need is enough space to set it up. When you rent these things, you won’t have to worry about setting them up and everything will be done by the service. The price depends on the specific product you want to rent and, in most cases, you can have it throughout the whole day without paying extra.

4. Action Air Shark

If you are looking for something that is all-in-one, then this is the unit for you. This model has so many different features, that you won’t be able to count them all.

It features not only a slide, but also a pool, a cave, and even a climbing wall. At the same time, more than 5 children can easily play in it, without the whole thing being too crowded. There is also a jumping area, so the little rascals can jump for as long as they want.

It is inflatable and it is fairly easy to set up, plus the material is really thick, so you won’t have to worry about it breaking with use. It is a bit on the pricy side, and it comes for just under 500 dollars, but it is worth it if you want your children to be happy.

5. Picasso Tiles

In case you are looking for something almost as amazing as the Shark unit, but half the price, then you will be interested in this model.

It has the same weight limit as the previous model – 200 pounds, but it is a bit smaller than it. There is also a built-in water cannon, so your children will have a lot of fun while pretending they are pirates lost in the sea. There is a small pull, and it features a climbing wall as well as the slide.

This model is recommended for smaller children, but it can also be used for kids that are 6 years old or younger. The whole thing is big, bright, and safe for toddlers.

6. Dinosaur

The last model we have for you is the Dinosaur glide that features a waterfall and a volcano. It is great for children that are 3 years old or older, and it provides a lot of space so they will always be safe and secure.

It has a landing mat, and the padding allows you to drink your coffee carelessly without worrying that your kid will get hurt when they glide down. Unlike most of the other models, you can set this unit up and disassemble it with ease, and if you want to keep it up, there are a lot of ways to clean it without trouble.

The only negative thing about it is that it has to be placed on an even surface, but the fact that it comes for about $50, makes it one of the best models on the market.

Have you tried any of these water slides? Is there something that your child loves? These units are a great way to keep your children entertained for hours and to make sure they will be tired enough to go to bed without any issues. When choosing the right unit for your family, consider the number of kids that will play in it, the size of your yard, and, of course, your budget.