6 Tips for Creating a Killer Explainer Video

Video marketing is as effective as competitive so staying aware of the best video production practices is essential to come up with a compelling and conversion-driving video product. In this article, we will share some tips that could be helpful for creating a top-notch explainer video.

Let’s dive into details.

1. Make Sure Your Video Length Is Just Perfect

Finding the perfect video length, and most importantly, following it is quite a challenge. Perhaps, you have heard “The Shorter, The Better” rule aspiring business owners are often misguided by. To justify this approach, they may state that short videos are better performing since they don’t grab attention for too long, are more budget-friendly, and perfectly fit social media marketing campaigns.

However, most explainer video production companies agree that an effective explainer video should last up to 3 minutes, and 90 seconds are the average explainer video duration. While 30-seconds videos, in turn, are a good choice for well-known brands, an explainer video for a startup should be a little longer.

The golden rule is as follows. Don’t make your explainer video long but make sure you have covered the essence and delivered your marketing message.

2. Consider the Main Use-Case for Your Explainer Video

Before getting started with your video creation, make sure you have a very clear use case that matches your marketing strategy. For example, let’s analyze three real-life situations.

You plan to use your explainer across social media channels.

In this case, it is better to begin with a little provocative hook to attract the attention of your users. Next, you have to explain the essence and end with the right call to action. (We will discuss the latter below).

You need it to show off your invention at the tech exhibition.

As a rule, such videos are broadcasted on large screens without sound. But here is a trick – end your video with your website name and/or a barcode to watch it one more time.

You need to attract investments or sell your idea/intellectual property rights.

If this is your goal, your explainer video should be focused on the business value, the prospects of your idea, and its development potential, in addition to explaining the way it works.

3. Choose the Right Style and Technique

There are a lot of styles and techniques to use in your explainer video creation – from simple whiteboarding to 3D modeling and augmented reality. And this is one more point you can’t make a mistake with. To find out the style that suits your future explainer video most, consider the main use cases for each of them. For example:

3D modeling is used when there is a need to showcase complex objects or the ways some processes happen. For example, this approach is used for architecture and medical projects.

2D is a simpler and more affordable approach. You may use it for good visualization when there is no need to create too many details.

White Board technique was on the rise several years ago but now it loses its relevance. Motion graphic is a more appealing option of the same costs but with a more promising result.

Minimalist animation is an emerging video production trend. If you choose this style, you should pay the ultimate attention to your script.

4. Do Your Best With Your Script and Storyboard

Regardless of the style, you choose for your explainer video production, your script and storyboard come first. Keep in mind that these aren’t the same things. To put it simply, your scrips is a text that will be sounded by a voiceover, and your storyboard is the set of logical frames. The video script always comes first, and then you have to create a storyboard to match your frames with the script.

Fortunately, the structure of a script for an explainer video isn’t complicated. It consists of the following elements.

The problem statement. Here you should state the problem, your empathy, and understanding. The corresponding storyboard pieces often depict the user’s persona struggling with the issue.

The solution. Now, you may point out the solution to the problem but describe it in general terms.

Your offer. This is the most important part of your explainer video since you have to explain how exactly your product or service works to solve the problem. Make sure not to overcomplicate this part with technical terms and details.

Call to action. What was the purpose of your explainer video? Get back to it and align your CTA with the action you expect from the viewers.

5. Create and Test Different Calls to Action

The conversion potential of your explainer video depends on different factors. Your first goal is to make the potential users watch your video to the end and reach the call to action point. When your viewers watch your explainer video they all are at the top of your sales funnel, however, not all calls to action are equally effective.

Their effect largely depends on the platform your viewers use to watch the video. For example, if your explainer video is placed on your branded website or a PPC landing page, something like “Let’s get in touch” may work, especially if you place a quick-contact form below your video. But if they watch it on social media, the “Find out more” call to action seems to be more appropriate.

That’s why you should create several calls to action, align them with the platforms your video will be placed at, and test each of the options to reveal the winning one.

6. The Last Tip – Get Professional Support

There are a lot of video creation and editing solutions you may use even for free but there is no more effective marketing tool than a custom video. Getting professional support for your explainer video creation is always the right strategy since it unlocks access to the best tools, practices, and most importantly, to the real-life experience of video production specialists.

They will help you follow the tips above to create an outstanding explainer video with great marketing potential, plus your video production investments will be more likely to be paid off.