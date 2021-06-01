Creating Music Videos For Beginners 2021

Tips for beginners on creating a music video for 2021

You are probably confused now. The idea of creating a music video was born in your head, but you just don’t know where to start. You are lost in thought and turmoil, having no idea how and where to shoot it? Can I be helped by any special techniques, which I do not know about? Are there any sound effects available, which can make it cooler and fascinating?

Probably your inner voice doesn’t stop telling you that you need to attract specialists and buy expensive equipment for this? However, this is not the case in reality. There are tons of useful tips in terms of rigging, location, filming organization, lighting, composition and much more, that will facilitate the creative process for anyone who wants to.

Generation and selection of ideas

You can use the help of YouTube. This convenient resource will help you determine the style of music video that suits you more. If you haven’t done so yet, get started now. Check out the 50 videos and mark the ones you like best. It will not be superfluous to involve those who will participate in the creation of your project.

In this case, you can discuss with them the ideas and topic of your first video project. Exchange views on a particular video, determine the most unfortunate moments to avoid such mistakes yourself. Your first movie doesn’t have to be high-budget. You can make a good royalty-free music video at low costs. All you need is creativity and originality.

Where to shoot the video

Choose an appropriate place to shoot your video. It’s unlikely you’ll be able to shoot your video in a domestic area. Too many unnecessary objects will be caught in the frame. For this, you’ll need a large, uncluttered space. Think about the possibility of filming in vacant lots, outdoors, or in nature. Drive around looking for a proper entourage. Consult with people you know.

They might be able to suggest something worthwhile. Feel free to contact people about this. Go around the owners of public places, pubs, studios, and the like. If you don’t know any of these people, ask around among your friends. Many people will gladly agree to provide you with premises, as the additional advertising will be beneficial to them.

If you intend to film in public places, make sure it is not prohibited. It’s better to get permission in advance from authorized people. Otherwise, you may have an unpleasant conversation with them, after which they may get angry and forbid filming in that place completely.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Equipment

If you have not finally decided that you will certainly be shooting music videos, don’t be too wasteful in spending money. Start with a small budget for the first time. You can buy new equipment at any time if things go well. As a rule, the best ones are not cheap.

Calculate your budget, evaluate your options, and choose a few available options. Make a comparative analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of these options, and choose the one that suits you best. Don’t forget to read customer reviews online.

Here is a list of the necessary equipment for shooting videos

First of all, of course, you need a good camcorder for filming. Next, you will need to transfer the footage to the video editor program and combine it into a video clip. You can choose between an inexpensive HD camcorder and a more advanced Full HD one that will give you higher definition images.

It depends on your financial capabilities. The first ones are suitable for filming interviews, on the street, short commercials for Internet viewers. For filming videos for television or music clips it is better to purchase a high-resolution video camera for professionals.

High-quality lighting is not insignificant in video shooting. Of course, when you use high-end video equipment, lighting deficiencies are automatically corrected electronically, but if you’re shooting people’s faces, it’s still better to take care of additional illumination. In some cases, lighting is not necessary, for example, when shooting in nature or sufficiently lit places.

Shooting video with an inexpensive camera in semi-darkness will give you a blurry, grainy image that will be hard to view. There are many affordable lighting kits on the market, so it won’t be an onerous expense for you. Using different combinations of lighting will allow you to vary the shadows, evoke certain emotions in the viewers by changing the level of light and colors, which will give you additional creative scope.

Shooting in different locations will require you to move around a lot. The problem will be exacerbated if you involve a film crew and use cumbersome equipment. Need to think beforehand all the details – whether you will drive yourself, whether there will be enough room in the car for the participants of the shooting and equipment. You might need more than one car. It’s a good idea to choose a minibus or van for this purpose.

Other filming equipment you may need:

Camcorder carrying bag.

Tripod.

Backup power supply for the video camera.

External microphone.

External additional memory.

Props.

Among other things, you need to take care of the comfort of the people who will be taking part in the shooting. Bring snacks and drinks for them. It is possible that the weather may turn bad during the process, so don’t forget to include umbrellas, awnings, blankets, raincoats and capes in your luggage.

You have the option of shooting a video first and then using your computer to embed a completely different background. You can do this with the green color. How do you do that? It’s very simple. You take a picture of a person and objects on a background of a green screen.

Then, in the video editor, this background can be automatically replaced with any other static image and even video. In this case, you must provide for the absence of green in the clothing of people in the frame, otherwise when replacing the background will be difficult.

Composition

Composition, or framing, is the art of positioning your subject within a video frame. When approached professionally, it is a complex science. Proper composition determines how the viewer feels when watching your video. The basics of composition are the background, foreground, perspective, and shooting angle. There are no strict rules here. You can create an eye-catching video by experimenting with all these components.

Conclusion

Now that you’ve reached the end of this text, you know what it takes to create a music video. Don’t waste time thinking about it – take your camcorder and enjoy creating. Learn different filming techniques right in the process and improvise. Try different styles and angles, change the lighting, and listen to your friends.

Approach the case with love, without unnecessary doubts and excitement. No one in the world has ever gotten a masterpiece on the first try. The best results come after a lot of practice. Create and move forward.