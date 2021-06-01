5 Tips to Help You Style Up Your Jewelry

Many of us own plenty of jewelry, yet end up wearing the same sets over and over. Vintage or contemporary, heavy or minimalist, there have been bountiful common and obscure jewelry designs. Jewelers are mixing up metals, experimenting with stone cuts resulting in one-of-a-kind pieces.

But only shopping for the right jewelry isn’t all if they end up collecting dust in your jewelry box. Ditch the fixed choices.

Here are a few tips to help you style your jewelry perfectly for whichever occasion and outfit.

1. Choosing The Neckpiece According To Your Neckline

A necklace is one of those jewelry types which get the most attention and it can highlight your overall appearance when you know how to wear it. If you want your necklace to be properly visible, it is best to choose a length that is higher than your neckline. However, with tight neck or turtle neck dresses, go for longer pendants to add style. Similarly, asymmetrical jewelry is your best option for off-shoulder tops or dresses. With halternecks, try wearing slim and sharp designs, and angular designs for square necks. For lower necklines, sweetheart necklines, and strapless designs go for sleek chokers or heavy collared neckpieces accordingly.

2. Layering Can Be Magical

According to Alexander Sparks, an elite jewelry brand, layering your necklaces and bangles has been a fun new growing trend, and the results are mostly impeccable. You can try wearing chokers with long pendants, or multiple different-sized simple chained pendants. Another fun trick is to mix it up, for instance wearing one or two longer silver necklaces with a short gold necklace and vice versa. With bangles, the trick is the same. You can be as creative as you want because layering provides you a different look. Pair up multiple bangles or bracelets, thick and thinner ones, but don’t overcrowd. Following a similar theme or elements when layering up can help you attain an elegant and classy look. It is one of those magical tricks by which you can take your fashion sense one level up.

3. Choosing Earrings According to Hairstyle and Face Structure

Not all women have similar hair and hair length that’s why you must choose your jewelry especially the earrings according to your hairstyle. The right earring will not only complement your style but also your face and hair. If you have shorter hair, go for studs or small and medium-sized earrings. With long thick hair, long danglers look gorgeous. However, don’t be afraid to mix it up sometimes. If you are wearing bold earrings, tie back your hair and let the earring or ear cuffs catch the attention they deserve.

Similarly, wearing earrings according to face structure is one of those aspects which can make or break your fashion sense. People who have rounder face structures, should wear danglers or drop earrings, for rectangular face structures, you can go for studs. For people who have square face structures, try angular or oval-like earrings. For people with ovular face structures, chances are all shaped earrings will look great. And if you have a heart-shaped face, try earrings that are wider at the end and narrow down on the top. However, there are no hard and fast rules and you can wear any earring you like and you feel best fits your style.

4. Choose Jewelry According to Your Outfit Style and Color

Your outfit along with the jewelry type is what personifies you. Jewelry should always complement the dress you are wearing. Simple chained pendants look elegant when worn with patterned clothing. Similarly, with the outfit, you are wearing, you can style your jewelry accordingly. Many necklaces have different sorts of gemstones, diamond, ruby and emerald, pearls on them so you can wear a dress that matches slightly/completely with your necklace giving a hint to the onlookers that you are someone who knows how to create a style statement.

If you want the focus to be on your gorgeous dress, don’t go heavy on the accessories. Subtle jewelry is your best option. While heavy or bold, statement jewelry can amp up the simplest of outfits.

If you are going for stoned jewelry, try mixing warm colors with cooler colors. A ruby pendant or ring will look gorgeous with bright blue outfits. Similarly, stylish golden or silver jewelry with black stonework can perfectly complement your little black dress for the evening. Similarly match spring or summer warm colors with cool topaz, turquoise, emerald, and other cooler colored jewelry. Remember that your outfit and the type of jewelry you are going to wear define your fashion statement so make sure you don’t ruin it.

5. Too Much Jewelry Spoils the Taste

Everything in maximum beyond a certain limit should always be avoided. Nobody is complaining if you choose to go heavy on the accessories once in a while. However, stacking up on multiple rings, necklaces, and earrings at the same time can end up spoiling the appeal of all the accessories. If you are going for the bold earring, simple or no necklaces are the better way to go and vice versa. With rings, you can try wearing one gorgeous cocktail ring or stack up on simple themed rings on multiple fingers. Until you feel it’s very necessary don’t overdo jewelry because on most occasions mixing up your jewelry minimally with your outfit is enough to show that you know how to carry your fashion statement.

Fashion should be your personal thing. So don’t overburden yourself with rules and trends. Keep experimenting and mixing and matching different jewelry with different outfits in your free time. Fashion is not always something that only celebrities know. You can set your own fashion statement by buying one-of-a-kind jewelry. Sometimes experimentation is the key to getting the best results and you never know, you can yourself come up with your trendsetting jewelry ideas.