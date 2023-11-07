Creating a Will in the UAE: A Simple Guide

In Dubai, there are various types of wills, each serving a specific purpose:

Benefits of Making a Will in the UAE

Creating a will in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a vital step towards securing your assets and ensuring they are distributed according to your intentions. While the process may seem complex, it offers several benefits that help protect your interests and the well-being of your loved ones. Let’s delve deeper into these advantages:

1. Asset Distribution According to Your Wishes:

A primary benefit of drafting a will in the UAE is the ability to specify how your assets should be distributed. This empowers you to allocate your property, investments, and possessions among your chosen beneficiaries. Whether you wish to provide for family members, friends, or charitable organizations, your will ensures your assets go where you intend.

2. Avoiding Legal Complications:

Without a valid will, the distribution of your assets may be subject to legal proceedings and disputes. Creating a will provides clarity and minimizes the potential for disagreements among heirs. By outlining your wishes in a legally recognized document, you help your loved ones avoid costly and time-consuming legal complications.

3. Stepping Around Sharia Law Implications:

For non-Muslim expatriates in the UAE, creating a will is an essential tool to navigate inheritance matters outside of Sharia law. While Sharia law applies to the distribution of assets for Muslim individuals, non-Muslims can exercise their autonomy through a will. This ensures that your assets are divided according to your preferences, irrespective of religious laws.

4. Variety of Will Types:

In Dubai, there are various types of wills, each designed to address specific needs and circumstances. Whether you require a DIFC Will, Muslim Will, Abu Dhabi Will, or an Overseas Will, you have the flexibility to choose the one that best aligns with your intentions and assets.

5. English as the Official Language for DIFC Wills:

One distinctive advantage of creating a will in Dubai is the availability of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Wills Service Center. DIFC Wills are established and registered based on common law principles and offer the benefit of using English as the official language. This is particularly advantageous for expatriates who are more comfortable with English and prefer their legal documents in this language.

The Process of Creating a Will in the UAE

Now, let’s explore the step-by-step process of creating a will in the UAE:

1. Consult a Professional:

Seek the advice and guidance of a qualified professional authorized by the local government. Legal experts who specialize in wills and estate planning can provide invaluable assistance in navigating the complexities of UAE law and tailoring your will to your specific needs.

2. Choose the Type of Will:

Select the type of will that aligns with your unique circumstances. Consider factors such as your assets, beneficiaries, and personal preferences. Consult with your legal advisor to make an informed decision.

3. Draft the Will:

Work closely with your chosen professional to draft your will. Ensure that all your assets in the UAE are documented, including real estate, bank accounts, investments, and personal belongings. The careful drafting of your will is essential to avoid ambiguity and ensure your wishes are accurately reflected.

4. Register the Will:

Depending on the chosen type of will, register it with the relevant authority. The registration process and associated fees may vary based on the type of will. Your legal advisor can assist in ensuring the proper registration of your will.

5. Appoint an Executor:

Name an executor in your will. This is the individual responsible for carrying out your wishes as outlined in the will. Choose someone you trust and who is capable of fulfilling this role.

Regularly review and update your will to reflect any changes in your assets, beneficiaries, or intentions. Major life events, such as marriage, the birth of children, or significant financial changes, may necessitate amendments to your will.

In conclusion, making a will in the UAE is a crucial step to ensure your assets go where you want them to. It can help avoid legal complications and Sharia law implications, and there are various options to suit different needs. By following these simple steps and seeking professional guidance, you can ensure your assets are distributed according to your wishes, providing peace of mind for you and financial security for your loved ones.

