9 Creative Ways to Use Your Front Porch

We’ve all seen scenes in TV shows and movies where the characters have spent time sitting out on their front porch for a deep and meaningful conversation. You might even know people that spend time or even entertain out on their front porch. But, even then, these porches have something in common. Yes, there’s seating. They are functional spaces. But are they any more than that? How often do you see a front porch that takes your breath away? One that’s got more than a basic set of chairs and a small table?

It’s rare that we really make the most of our porch. We barely use them, so we don’t invest in them. But that’s a waste of this important space. There’s plenty more that you could be doing with this area at the front of your home. Let’s see together how.

1. Add a Trendy Yoga Space

Yoga is so beneficial. It’s a great way to strengthen and lengthen your muscles, improve your core strength and posture, expand your flexibility and circulation and it’s great for your mental health. Regular yoga practice helps you to unwind and relax. It can improve tension and reduce anxiety. Yoga can care for your heart and even help you to get a good night’s sleep.

Team practicing yoga by spending time outdoors, while practicing on your porch and these benefits start to multiply.

You don’t need much space to practice yoga, just a matt on the floor, so even a small corner of your porch will do. If you’d rather practice more privately, you could even add a screen, or large shrub wall to block off the street.

2. Find a Quiet Reading Corner

At online stores such as theporchswingstore.com, you can find some comfortable chairs as well as swings. Also, you can add cursing and blankets if you want to ensure some extra support. This is probably the best way to spend a lazy afternoon while reading a book in a comfortable seat outside in the sunshine. Plus, you will generate some vitamin D that is essential for the proper function of your immune system.

You could even add solar lighting and an outdoor heater if you want to be able to read into the evening, helping you to unwind before bed.

3. Give Yourself a Creativity Station

Being creative is another fantastic way to reduce stress and express yourself. Even an adult coloring book can have great results.

If you have a creative hobby, like painting or drawing, setting up a station on your porch can give you a great place to explore your creativity and find inspiration.

4. Build a Stargazing Spot

Stargazing can be a wonderful way to put things into perspective. Even as a casual hobby it’s an incredible way to let go of your worries, and to get out of your own head for a little while. Consider an outdoor bed or long chairs where you can lay back and stare up at the stars in the evening.

5. Welcome Friends and Neighbours

Spending time on your porch is the ideal way to get to know the neighbors. If you are out having a coffee, you’ll naturally say hi as people walk by. Add extra seating options so that you can easily invite people to join you and you’ll soon make new friendships.

Taking the time to improve your porch doesn’t just give new functionality to your outdoor space. It also improves your home’s curb appeal, makes it more inviting, and even adds value to your home. So, why not start making more of it today?

6. Why Should I Have a Front Porch Anyway?

After reading the tips above, you will find the best possible way to use the front porch. However, there is one other problem that people mostly have. They are not exactly sure why they need a front porch. Well, there are a couple of beneficial reasons to do that, and we recommend you read them carefully. There is a big chance you will change your way of thinking or simply stop hesitating. Let’s go!

7. The Living Space Will Get Extended

Okay, we do not know how big your home is. However, even if it is huge, people often complain there is not enough space for everything. One of those things is organizing parties, dinners, and other types of gatherings. If that’s the problem you are dealing with, then the front porch is going to help you a lot.

Let’s say that you want to organize a party. However, you purchased new furniture and you want to ensure no one is going to destroy it by accident. Despite that, you do not like when someone consumes cigarettes inside your home. It is much better to create an outdoor living space where you can welcome all your friends and celebrate anniversaries, birthdays, and other important events there.

8. It Allows You to Show Who You Are

It doesn’t matter what type of person you are. You can be someone who rarely enters home because of different duties. However, whenever you feel tired, the place where you will come to rest and sleep is your home. Because of that, we all decorate our home to make it comfortable for living. Despite that, we customize even the tiniest details and make them matchable with our own style.

If you want to show who you are and what you like, and make another place where you can feel comfortable and happy, adding a front porch is going to be a smart decision for you. You can pick the best porch boards, railing materials, and other important details without copying anyone else. Your only duty would be to purchase all the details at the right place.

9. You Will Boost the Value of Your Home

This may not be an important benefit if you do not plan to sell your house. However, we also need to say that you never know what can happen in the future. Maybe you move to another town because of work, and the only option you have would be to rent your home or sell it to another person or family.

We understand your house is priceless for you, but most people will not consider your house that way. They will check all the details and ensure your house is comfortable for them as well. If they see the price is unrealistic, there is a big chance you will hardly find a buyer. However, if there is something unique your house can offer, then they will think twice. Front porch is an excellent way to boost the value/price of your home. How much you will improve depends on how much money you invest in your front porch and the way you design it.