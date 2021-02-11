15 Successful Cryptocurrency Business Ideas in 2021

Just because you’re interested in starting a crypto business, doesn’t mean investment is your only option.

For most people, a solid fascination with the crypto space was born last year. With all time high investment engagement, from all over the world, by both retail and institutional investors alike- it’s become pretty obvious that people are curious about cryptocurrencies. But starting a crypto business isn’t easy- especially if you’re wanting to think outside the box.

While the environment offers a wealth of opportunities for anyone considering starting their own cryptocurrency business in 2021, you're going to need to get savvy. There will definitely be some competition no matter what business you're considering. No matter what avenue you choose to launch, you'll need an epic idea to get started. And lucky for you, we've got a list of some of the best ideas for crypto startups for 2021.

1. Bitcoin Lending

While still relatively new to the scene, bitcoin lending is quickly becoming the next big thing in novel crypto finance business. Perhaps the best thing about bitcoin and crypto lending is that you don’t need a massive seed to start it, just some business savvy and a few good people.

2. DApps

Decentralized applications, or DApps, are massive right now. Especially those that can help cater to the growing community that are requiring financial fundamental programs. There is a huge demand for these types of applications, especially on the Ethereum network- so if you’re a programmer, there is no better side project to start.

3. CyberSecurity

CyberSecurity is just as sure as death and taxes. The world will always need to find better ways to protect their information, and their finances, online. CyberSecurity companies that are good at what they do make a very tidy profit- but can also apply themselves to all sorts of different digital niches- not just cryptocurrency.

4. Consider Mentoring

Becoming a mentor or influencer is a great way to make a bit of extra dosh. Especially if you're already interested in crypto. Using platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Patreon can help get your wisdom to the world and help you get paid.

5. Accept Crypto

If you already own an online business, but would like to start engaging in cryptocurrencies more seriously- consider using a crypto payment processor. This can allow your business to dip into the wonderful world of crypto, without having to devote your entire manifesto to bitcoin.

6. Bitcoin ATMs

Sponsoring, or purchasing a bitcoin ATM is an incredible way to start earning some serious passive income. While there are still fewer than 10k in existence, and with demand growing each day- this could be the ground floor crypto gig you’ve been looking for.

7. Make an Exchange

Creating a crypto exchange is not for the faint of heart, or those low on startup funds. But, owning an exchange is an incredible way to start making a pretty penny (or rather, pretty token) now. Many of the top exchanges make an estimated $1.2 million USD per year. So if you have the know how and the cash on hand- the time to invest in an exchange is now.

8. Get into DeFi

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is the fundamental structure that we associate with legacy financial systems, but built on decentralized platforms. Meaning that these programs give investors all the familiar structure of traditional banking (bank accounts, savings accounts, loans and contract resolution), but without the middleman.

9. Offer a Merchant Wallet

Merchant wallets can be super useful, especially if you already have a high number of crypto-interested clientele. Merchant wallets are simple to set up and easy to maintain- so long as your web security is on point.

10. Day Trade

Day trading is probably the easiest, quickest, and cheapest way to get into the crypto game. Especially for retail investors. All it entails is paying close attention to market trends- knowing when to HODL and when to sell, sell, sell. There are a number of useful guides to day trading crypto on the internet, so start studying and jump in.

11. Mining and Staking

Not just for bitcoin, but almost all cryptocurrencies offer some sort of consensus mechanism that allows those involved to enjoy a bit of extra cash. While the computing equipment and energy demands may not be cheap- there are a ton of collaborative mining/staking pools that you can join as well.

12. Brokers Needed

If you own crypto, or if you know the market well- being a bitcoin broker could be for you. If you've got a wealth of knowledge about the crypto space, you could easily make money by simply helping to guide others on how to invest.

13. Host News

Cryptocurrency news is something that almost everyone is looking for right now. Build a website that hosts up to date information on cryptocurrency and investing, and you could find yourself making decent money! Especially once you can find outlets that will pay you to post their articles, or host relevant ads.

14. Build a Forum

In the same way that hosting a crypto news site can help you turn a profit, creating a well-informed forum can do the same. Bitcoin was built on forums, and the demand still exists today. Visit your favorite talk site to see what about it you like, and what about it you know could be improved.

15. Be Charitable

Even if you’re not looking to make money, but maybe just want to do a bit of good- there is still a way to dovetail crypto and charitable interests. Cryptocurrencies are a fantastic financial format for charities: not only because they are often much cheaper than legacy finance, but the transparency of the bitcoin ledger is something donors long for.