How To Customize Your WhatsApp – 2021 Guide

WhatsApp is one of the most commonly used chat apps around the world. It gives us easy access while typing messages and recording voice messages, as well as calling someone is quite straightforward. Even f you are not tech-savvy, you can easily get used to what WhatsApp offers.

Furthermore, a lot of companies are using this app for communication with their clients and for internal communication between employees. Creating groups takes only a few clicks and you can invite people to join, make them admit or kick them out. They can easily leave, send files, images and share other valuable information with everyone else.

With its green background, WhatsApp is great for your eyes, but even so, we always want to customize it and make it more personal. We are going to talk about how you can customize your WhatsApp easily and what the things that you can change are. This doesn’t involves design features only, so stick with us!

Changing the Tones for messages and ringtone

Although the Whatsapp ringtone is quite default and recognizable, people are not aware that they can change it. Depending on whether you are using an Android device or an iPhone, the access to this setting may be different. Generally speaking, your “Notification” setting contain different tones for messages and calls, and all you have to do is pick your favorite.

This alone will make your Whatsapp recognizable and you won’t have to react every time someone around receives a message, believing that it is yours.

WhatsApp GB 2021

Did you know that there are modified WhatsApp applications that you can use instead of the regular app? In fact, there is a large number of modifications that you can download and install before you continue to use WhatsApp regularly.

One of them is WhatsApp GB. It is quite popular among WhatsApp users and a large number of people are looking for it. Although you might desire to customize the app you use daily, you may be wondering whether this is safe to download.

Your question is on the spot, because there are some scams and viruses which you can get by downloading and installing the apps which aren’t approved. However, that is not the case with WhatsApp GB 2021. Visit whatsapp-gb.blog.br to read more about WhatsApp GB as they laid out all the details perfectly.

You can learn more about this one and even download it and meanwhile, we will continue with some other custom-related tips and tricks.

Changing your Background

In case you want to make some modifications which are clearly visible, changing the background of your chats is the easiest one to do and quite effective. You can get a new and refreshing look of the app you’ve been using for so long, and you don’t have to download anything at all.

Furthermore, what’s great is that WhatsApp allows us to change the wallpaper of each chat individually, or we can do so for everyone. This customization option is quite good and you can choose different solid colors as well as different shades. If that’s not what you’re after, you can use images and make your background gorgeous.

Personally, I like switching between different shades of green to fit it in with the app, but some other colors look just as good, such as yellow and even red.

Dark and Light mode

Another easy change that will make a huge difference is choosing the mode of the app. Just like with the other conversation apps, WhatsApp allows you to choose its “mode of operations” which is either going to be dark or light.

As its name suggests, the light mode is quite refreshing with bright colors, and brighter shades. This can be interpreted as the day mode as well. On the other hand, dark mode comes with near-black shades and dark green, which again, you can set up as you want it.

The majority of people sticks to the light mode, although switching it to the dark mode can be quite refreshing. You can change these quickly with just a few clicks in Settings.

Disappear from WhatsApp

WhatsApp give you the freedom to do whatever you want. Changing the ringtone, the background, the mode and installing some extensions and different WhatsApp versions are all great. But that won’t stop people from sending you messages. And sometimes, all you need to do is get away for a few days and put your phone away.

That may seem impossible, with all the people contacting you – your colleagues, family, friends, etc. If you block them, you will send the wrong message and that’s something you don’t want to do. However, there is a way to avoid answering the messages without showing it. In privacy settings, you can choose that you don’t show anything about your contact to anyone. In other words, they will not see that you’ve seen the message – you will literally disappear from WhatsApp, without actually deleting the ap or blocking anyone.

You can return anytime you want to and adjust this setting back to normal. Changing a profile pic, for instance, will also go undetected.

WhatsApp Keeps Improving

Changing your WhatsApp for 2021 is something that you should consider. We have listed a couple of major modification that you can do immediately, but if you browse through the app, you will quickly discover some other options.

Year after year, WhatsApp is allowing its users major levels of customization, and it is something that you need to take advantage of. Considering that all of these are free, there’s no reason to stick with the stock version of the app, since the modifications make your app much more beautiful and useful in some aspects.

In case you have a favorite modification for WhatsApp, which one is it? Did you try any modifications we listed here? Stay tuned for some additional updates WhatsApp may launch regarding customization.