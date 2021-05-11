11 Types of Skin Creams Available in the Market

Can you think of spending your life in the absence of skin cream? Well, we know that imagining the day-to-day stuff without the proper skincare regime is truly impossible. But, due to the abundance of skin creams, people often get confused to understand their accurate purpose. That’s the reason why gathering complete information regarding the types of skin creams is a big must. Now, the question arises that how you can understand these different kinds of skin creams? No worries, here we are an elaborated article to let you familiarise yourself with the variants of skin creams.

1. Dry Skin Cream

As the name signifies, dry skin is the type of skin that lacks the appropriate hydration. Thus, such skin stays hidden under the layer of dead skin cells. For assigning the upright hydration to dry skin there comes a variety of creams in the label of dry skin creams. Following a creamy base, these skin creams provide the right amount of hydration to the skin while reducing redness, pores or flaking. Additionally, it blows off the unwanted layer of the dead skin cells and turns up the covered glow of your skin.

2. Oily Skin Cream

There is no sign of doubt that oily skin cream is the most common type of skin creams. You get the right hint from the name only that a cream that is formulated to suit the composition of oily skin stands for oily skin cream. It controls the secretion of natural oil and helps in keeping your skin irritation-free. Apart from all that such cream allocates the shine to your face without making it sticky. Thus, people with oily skin always lookout for the perfect oily skin cream.

3. Combination Skin Cream

When it comes to combination skin cream users often think that there comes a product that tackles the variation of our skin during different seasons like- in summer skin becomes oily and in winters it turns out to be dry. But, truth is entirely opposite to this illusion. For buying the best combination skin cream firstly understand the term combination skin, it’s the type of skin which stays oily in the parts of forehead and nose (because of excessive oil glands) and drier nearby cheeks and mouth. So, you can choose to buy different combination skin creams for these oilier and drier parts of your face.

4. Sensitive Skin Cream

You must have seen the kind of skin that turns red, full of rashes, and irrational too quickly. Such skin type contributes to the creation of sensitive skin creams. These creams take the requisite care of your skin while maintaining normal circumstances by keeping it away from reactions or any side effects. The most reliable fact about sensitive skin creams is that it contains a minimal amount of sulphates and harmful chemicals. If you are done with fighting the mess of your sensitive skin then you can surely think of buying a sensitive skin cream online.

5. Normal Skin Cream

You can strive for the effectiveness of a normal skin cream by understanding the notion of normal skin. Basically, normal skin is the skin that shows off least post reactions after using a product, Moreover, normal skin carries enough Sebum and tracks up the hydration. That’s why normal skin is an on-point synonym for healthier skin. Normal skin creams make the move for supervising the proper oily and dry property balance. Besides that, it gives the glow plus shine. Henceforth, owning a normal skin cream to soothe a normal skin type is a big must.

6. Whitening Cream

Seeking an instant glow? Well, a whitening cream will do the task for you. These types of skin creams lessen the production of the skin pigment called- melanin which in turn provides the brightest glow to your skin. However, it is extremely essential to choose the correct skin lightening cream else it could take into count numerous reactions and side effects. But, if you wish to get rid of dullness and dark skin tone then you can fix it up with a whitening cream.

7. Night Cream

No, the list of skin cream types could get complete without the mention of the night cream. It’s the variant of skincare products that performs the therapy during bedtime. Mostly, night creams work for the reduction of wrinkles, pimples, dark spots, dark circles, blemishes, and so on. The reason behind the invention of night creams is that when we sleep our skin goes on the renovation mode and it stays back from any sort of dust or dirt. Consequently, the night cream is a notable skincare product for all skin types. If you wish to enhance the natural glow of your face then find out the best night cream for yourself and use it regularly.

8. Stretch mark Cream

During pregnancy, a women’s body and especially belly stretch to the maximum size in her lifetime. It creates stretch marks that remains for a lifetime. There are several creams and oils available in the market with vitamin e and other active ingredients for stretchmark prevention. It provides flexibility and even tone to the skin.

9. Day Cream

Wait, a while if you think that day cream is just another name for sunscreen lotion because the same is not the case. Day cream the greatest multi-tasker in the range of skincare products. This type of skin cream protects your skin from all the possible harmful agents like- dirt, dust, the reaction of makeup while moisturizing the skin in an incredible manner. Precisely, to everyone who is living life without a day cream is not doing the abrupt justification for the sake of even a basic skincare routine.

10. Rash Cream

Invented for delivering real relief from the problem of rashes, a rash cream highlights a blessing for mankind. Well, rashes could be of any sort caused by diapers, post-pregnancy, surgery, reaction, or so on. For covering it all you can buy a rash cream by seeing back the respective purpose. A rash cream follows the cool effect and adds to the actual results when used at regular intervals.

11. Eyes Cream

Here is the last but the most crucial type of skin creams, yes, an eye cream serves as a distinctive skincare item for every consumer. These creams are especially dedicated to the area nearby the eyes and take the edge off dark circles, puffiness, and dryness. Usually, the makers of eye cream suggest using such creams in the night-time for perceiving flawless results. The main idea which works for eye cream is that the skin around the eyes is completely different from the rest of the skin on your face, that’s why applying an eye cream must be there in your preference of skin pampering sessions.

What are you waiting for? When now you have the all-around information regarding the types of skin cream? Just choose your kind of skincare cream and show off the astonishing phase of self-love now.