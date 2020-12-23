5 Cutting Edge Technologies Soon to be Used in Cars

We can witness the advancement of technology in every industry, but one that particularly stands out is the automotive one. In the past decade, we saw many different technologies that were introduced in the field, and because of it, we not only have faster vehicles, but also better, safer, and more durable. The car market has been increasing every day, and new things are introduced all the time. No matter if you are an automobile fan, or if you just use your vehicle to commute to work, we all know that we want to rely on comfort, style, and get the best things we can.

In this article, we are going to talk about some of the cutting-edge technologies that are soon expected to be used in cars. Continue reading if you want to learn how the driving process is going to be made easier, how people are going to be safer, and how we can feel like we are inside our living room when we are actually behind the wheel.

1. Autonomous driving

We’ve already been introduced to this type of technology, but it is barely used, and it is still on the drawing board. These cars allow the driver to sit back, relax, and just barely pay attention to the road while the auto does most of the things on its own. The vehicles are able to notice signs, traffic lights, pedestrians, and even animals that are near or on the road. The reason why these autos are said to be better is that no matter how tired the driver is, the car will take over and it will get from the start to the finish point, no matter the weather, the traffic, or the conditions.

Experts suggest that in the next 20 years, most of the vehicles on the roads will be self-driving and hybrid, and this will make the roads better and safer. With the introduction of this technology, traffic jams are expected to almost disappear and the whole driving process will be faster, better, and easier. According to Texnologia, the first types of these vehicles are going to be released on the road next year, and we have yet to see if this is going to be the best thing that has happened for drivers around the world, or if this turns out to be a huge mistake.

2. Safe sound

This is something that most people haven’t heard about, and even though it is already used in some of the newest Mercedes vehicles, it is still a new type of technology that should be incorporated in other brands and models as well.

The way this pre-safe sound works is the vehicle detects that there is going to be an accident in the next few seconds. Even though this does not help prevent the accident or most of the injuries, the sound is made to protect the hearing of the driver and the passengers.

What this means is that even though there is going to be a crash, you won’t risk losing your hearing, or it getting damaged because of the loud noise. It is extremely practical, especially when it comes to accidents that don’t cause real damage, but they can easily affect the hearing of everyone in the car.

3. Airless tires

Another cutting-edge tech that we have been dreaming about for decades. How many times have you had to postpone your vacation because of a flat tire, and how many times have you been late for work because of the same reason?

These tires that are supposed to be introduced to the general public in the near future don’t use air to inflate, and they just have a complex and smart rubber design that prevents them from inflating or getting damaged. It is said that they are not only practical, but they are safer, more durable, and they absorb the shock of the road. This means that no matter what type of terrain you drive on, you will never again feel like you can feel every single rock or bump on the road.

4. Cameras

We know that the cameras are nothing new when it comes to modern vehicles, but when it comes to a 360-degree angle, it is definitely something new.

When you are driving a car like this, you will be able to see all the things happening all around you. You won’t be limited to seeing the back and the front only, and in addition to this, bird-eye technology is expected to be introduced as well. This means that you will be able to look at your vehicle from above and always know how to park it without doubting yourself or your space.

5. V2V communication

Vehicle to vehicle communication is another thing we cannot wait to see on the road. As the name of the tech suggests, vehicles will be able to communicate with each other, without the need for the driver to do anything.

This will help us detect when a car is starting to speed, when it is slowing down, and when it suddenly stops or makes a turn. This will help the drivers stay safe because your car will react even if you don’t notice what’s happening or don’t have enough time to take action. It is said that it is going to be one of the best ways to prevent collisions and to keep everyone on the road safer.

These are some of the cutting-edge technologies that are expected to be used all over the world in the near future. Some of the biggest brands of car manufacturers already incorporate parts of these technologies, or they are in the late stage of testing.

How good all these things turn out to be, is yet to come, but one thing is for sure, we are going to have better vehicles that are safer, easier to drive, and that will help keep us safe no matter what type of weather conditions or terrain we are driving on.