Where is It Profitable to Buy a Car

The choice of a car is a very crucial moment, since future comfort, the safety of operation, as well as the time and money spent on maintenance depend on it. For many buyers, the most profitable option is to buy a used car. One of the main conditions for a profitable deal is the right choice of a trading platform to search for options. Where is the best place to buy used cars—read further in the article.

Used car — all the advantages of buying

A used car already has some wear and tear, and may have some malfunctions or damage after an accident. However, buying a used car has many advantages over buying a new car from a showroom.

Main advantages:

Price. The older the car, the lower its cost relative to the cost of a new car of this model. Even after 2 years of operation, the car loses about 20% of its original price, and this is practically a new vehicle in perfect technical condition.

Availability—the ability to buy a luxury-class car at a budget price.

A wide range of models, many options within the established budget, and customer requests.

Equipment—used cars are often tuned during operation, so the buyer can find an improved version that you can’t buy in any salon.

Buying a used car at auction

Used cars have more than just advantages. The main disadvantage of such a purchase is the risks that can lead to unnecessary costs or even loss of money on the transaction. For this reason, experts do not recommend buying second-hand cars. The most reliable way to buy a used car is at a car auction. Auto auctions, as a rule, do not cooperate with private sellers, but with dealer companies, and give a license to bid only to trusted dealers with a good reputation.

Buying a car at an auction is:

a huge selection of vehicles;

convenient search for the desired car in the catalog;

transaction transparency;

low prices, big savings.

The best international PLC Auction

There are American, European, and Asian auctions where you can choose vehicles registered in a particular region. We bring to your attention a unique international car auction, where you can pick up and order a car for delivery from anywhere in the world.

Advantages

Access to catalogs of the best auctions, bidding after simple registration and deposit.

Protection of the interests of the buyer, instant return of the deposit in case the transaction was not completed

Convenient interface, simple and clear search.

A clear logistics system, and prompt delivery of turnkey cars to anywhere in Europe from anywhere in the world.

Warranty backed by contract.

The ability to track the delivery of a car in real-time through a personal account.

The most popular countries for buying a car

The level of development of the modern international automotive market allows you to buy cars anywhere in the world, but there are countries in which the conditions for buying used cars are the most attractive. In the list of the most popular search sites for used cars:

The USA South Korea France

Why these countries?

Buying a car in the USA

The largest auto auctions are concentrated in North America, where the buyer can choose the best options among hundreds of thousands of vehicles registered in the USA, Canada, and some European countries.

Here is just a short list of the benefits of buying a used car in the US:

the widest model range;

well-organized trading system;

ease of search and purchase of vehicles;

low cost of cars;

interesting equipment;

original design.

Cars from Korea

South Korea is home to many world-famous automotive brands. The domestic car market of Korea has its characteristics, but buying a car here is much more profitable than buying a car in the US or Europe.

Advantages of used cars from South Korea:

the possibility of buying a car with an exclusive configuration (an option that is produced only for the domestic market);

original design;

a large selection of budget options for SUVs and crossovers, spacious sedans and minivans—cars that are in the greatest consumer demand;

the excellent condition of the engine and chassis;

the possibility of buying a car with a factory-fitted HBO system.

The Korean market is dominated by locally produced cars that are valued for comfort, safety, and affordable prices.

Cars from France

France is one of the most automobile countries in Europe. This means that there is a very large used car market here, and the buyer has where to roam.

The main reasons why cars from France are popular:

a large selection of high-quality cars of famous European, American, and Asian brands;

the possibility of buying a car in perfect condition, with minimal mileage and wear;

prices are lower than in Germany;

the possibility of bargaining and a significant reduction in the established price.

Regardless of which country and which auction you have chosen to buy a car from, always check the history of the vehicle by the VIN code. This will avoid most of the risks, protect you from scammers and ensure the security of the transaction.