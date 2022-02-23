7 Best Data Backup Tools for Your Business

It can sometimes be challenging for businesses to maintain and store their data. At unfortunate times, vital information can get lost for various reasons. To avoid this from happening, there are various backup tools available in the market that you can opt for to protect your business-related documents. Let us go through the rundown that contains some of the best data backup tools.

1. Uranium backup

Uranium is a powerful and versatile software with so many features. If you want something lightweight for your windows, this can be a perfect option. You can access it for free as well. Its free version will permit you to perform all the functions related to backing up the data. You can back up unlimited files or documents by using this tool. The best part is that it is user-friendly and takes only a few seconds to perform differential and full backups.

People can even get the paid version of it to get extra advantages. Its starting price is 80 euros and comes with a lifetime license. The paid version can help you perform backups of mailboxes, disk images, virtual machines, and databases.

2. Infrascale

With the Infrascale tool, recovery and backup become so easy you won’t ever accept you thought it must be so complicated. Infrascale is a venture-grade disaster recuperation solution that gives fast failover to a second site with the adaptability to boot from the apparatus or cloud. Conveyed as a physical or virtual apparatus and incorporated DR programming.

The issue is that enterprise-grade disaster and backup recovery have been restrictively costly, convoluted, and tough to send and manage while adjusting restricted spending plans and assets. That is the reason Infrascale has fostered a total set-up of solutions, traversing direct-to-cloud answers for failover machines that help your activities – dependably, moderately, and safely – and are really simple to manage.

3. Bigbangram

Are you looking for some software that can help you in downloading or backing up your business videos directly from social media platforms like Facebook? If yes, then Bigbangram can be really helpful for you. The best part of using this tool is that it doesn’t even require installation on your device. All you have to do is paste the link of the video file which you want to own on their website, and it will get downloaded and saved on your device.

4. Google Drive

Coming from one of the most prominent tech organizations globally, Google Drive is a famous reliable solution offering productive backup and information synchronizing highlights at reasonable rates. New clients get a free 15GB free distributed storage on Google Drive. In the event that you need more extra room, you can move up to its paid version to get up to 30TB each month.

Google Drive even has in-assembled applications, like Google Sheets, Google Documents, and Google Slides, that permit clients to synchronize reports cooperatively after making, editing, storing them, and seeing them straightforwardly from the cloud storage. One of the most helpful, easy-to-use administrations available, Google Drive likewise permits a limitless number of gadgets.

5. Cohesity

If you are either searching for a hyper-assembly backup and recovery solution or affordable storage for cold information, then, at that point, you should investigate Cohesity. It incorporates numerous frameworks, such as AWS, or VMware, offering a broad scope of APIs straightforwardly accessible to the client. It is accounted for to be lightning-quick for ordering and reestablishing information and supporting virtual machines. It additionally gives strong engines to compress data and deduplication.

Cohesity has a basic and simple UI that considers a slight and short curve to absorb information. It offers various degrees of restoration, including documents and folders, for halfway recovery. Likewise, this tool gives sound preparation and replication choices for true disaster recovery. It is favored for supplanting legacy recovery solutions, like tape libraries and coordinating with public clouds.

6. Dropbox

Another popular backup solution used by many businesses around the world is Dropbox. It is one such solution that is adored by everyone who uses it. It provides unlimited storage and some advanced features for syncing and storing files. If you haven’t used it before, you can consider signing up for its free version to get some idea about how it works. The space offered in the free version is up to 2GB.

But for businesses where they require to store large amounts of data, 2GB is just not enough. Here, they have to consider paying some amount to get extra storage that would be sufficient for them. With the paid versions, you enjoy the benefits of more storage and added features. Its interface is also very simple to use, so beginners will not face any trouble using it.

7. Degoo

Degoo is a tool that offers its services to millions of users worldwide. Since the time it got launched into the market in 2019, the reports show that it has been installed by around 10 million people around the globe. The best part of this tool is that it provides vast storage of 100GB for free. And you can even upgrade this storage to 500GB or 1TB at reasonable prices.

If you opt for its free version, you may face some issues. The speed of its free version is slow due to the advertisements running on it. However, the interface is very user-friendly. You can get the issue of speed solved by getting its paid version.

To Sum Up

There are hundreds of software available in the market to help businesses back up and recover their data. However, not all of them are user-friendly and reliable. Check out the list of best backup tools mentioned above. Some of the tools in the above rundown are available both in free and paid versions. You can try out the free versions before paying for the paid ones. This will help you in understanding which tool works best for your business.