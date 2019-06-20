Dating a love doll – Is it normal?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s 2019 already, and a lot of things are very different than they were a few years back. Some of these things include love life as well. As each year goes by, more and more different things are being accepted into society, and nowadays it is perfectly normal for bisexual or transgender couples to live together, walk freely in public and even adopt children. However, those cases are still something that involves two real people being in a relationship.

Today we’re talking about something different, something that you probably didn’t hear about before. The subject of this article will be dating a love doll. Before you get all surprised, we suggest you to stay and read until the end. Without further ado, here’s what you need to know.

What is a love doll?

A love doll is just like a standard doll, except it has the size of a real person and it also looks very realistic. They are becoming really popular as each year passes by and more and more people are getting introduced to them, and they are also pretty well known and used in Asian countries.

What are they made of?

Love dolls are made out of a material that feels almost exactly the same as the skin of a real person when you touch it. In fact, the entire point of love dolls is to make sure that they are as realistic and convincing as possible. Love dolls come in all shapes and sizes, so you can buy one that looks just the way you want it to. If you are interested, feel free to visit www.kanadoll.jp

Is dating a love doll normal?

Just like we’ve mentioned earlier, a lot of things are changing as we go into each New Year, and with time, all things that once seemed “weird” will be perfectly normal. Also, since we’re not here to judge anyone’s love life, we will say that it’s pretty normal for us to see a person dating a love doll. Although many people might give you strange or funny looks if you go at a public place with your doll, there are still societies out there that accept this kind of a “taboo” thing.

Useful Information

Love dolls are something that can be pretty fun, but there are a few things that you need to know about them. If you really want to get a doll that’s extremely realistic, it might cost you a bit more, since the ones that are highly detailed can easily be confused as a real person, simply because they are very well-made.

Also, when purchasing a love doll, you need to make sure that you completely read and understand the ingredients and material from which they are made, because you don’t want to spend a lot of money only to find out later that you are allergic to the material. Also, make sure that the doll matches your height at least by a certain degree, simply because you need to look good compared to it if you decide to take it into public.