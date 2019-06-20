How a Recruiter Can Help You Find the Perfect Sales Candidate

Finding a good sales person can be incredibly challenging because it takes a certain type of personality with the right set of soft skills to be an effective sales person. Being able to talk and connect with customers is essential to any sales role and not just anyone is up for the job.
That’s why when looking to recruit a new sales person onto your team you should contact a sales recruitment agency in order to ensure that you are getting the right talent for the job. Stop by SalesForce Search to see what a professional recruiting company can do to save you time and money when looking for the right sales person.
A Network of Talent
Sales recruitment agencies typically establish a network of existing talent and conduct thousands of interviews every year. With an eye on the talent market they are able to create profiles and keep a list of existing candidates that can easily be matched with the right company.
Why waste time and resources looking for the right person when a recruitment agency will be able to quickly pull the best talent for you so that you can begin your own interview process straight away? With a recruitment agency on your side you won’t need to vet through thousands of applications to look for potential candidates that end up not even fitting the bill.
Having your candidates pre-screened by professionals means that the ones you end up interviewing yourself are the best of the best and that you won’t end up wasting your time on people who just look good on paper but drop the ball in person.
Experienced Sales People
When working with a sales recruitment agency you will be dealing with experienced sales people who know what to look for when finding ideal candidates. They’ve been there: made cold calls, pitched major deals, and conducted sales that have made them successful in their career. Because of this they have the experience and ability to recognize the skills that are important in a salesperson.
Here are some things that an ideal salesperson should be able to do:
- Communicate effectively
- Create compelling copy
- Know the products they are selling (and not just at the basic level)
- Utilize psychological sales techniques
- Understand customers’ needs
- Identify how a product can help potential buyers
- Interact with people on a personal level
- Establish a sense of trust with buyers
- See a sale through from start to finish
Of course, there are other points to consider, and many companies have their own idea of what they are looking for in a candidate – especially if matching values is important. When working with a recruiter they will take into consideration everything you are looking for in your new sales candidate, and ensure that when they pick potentials that they align with your criteria.
Finding the right sales person isn’t just about ticking off the right boxes. The right recruitment agency will make sure that you are getting exceptional talent that stands out above the rest.