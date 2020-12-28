Getting ink is cool; it has been for a while now. You don’t need to argue this; rockstars and sports stars alike have them in abundance. It is a massive part of our society these days. The trend started a couple of decades ago, and it shows no signs of stopping. But, since its inception, one thing hasn’t changed. It would be best if you didn’t felt a bit of pain after getting your body covered in a tattoo – but you do. All of us do. While the pain probably won’t be an issue for some, most of us will be looking to be prepared to deal with it. It’s no wonder tattoos cause pain, as some of them take hours to complete. You can have all of the enthusiasts of the world to make your body a piece of art, but you just can’t prepare enough for the incoming pain. So, it’s better to get ready in advance.

If you are planning to have ink on a sensitive part of your body, you better be prepared. The best way to be prepared is to read our article on 7 ways to deal with pain after your first tattoo. We have prepared a good research text, and you’ll be wise to read it before going to a salon. In the end, you want to have a nice tattoo and as little pain as possible. On this theme, let’s see what you can do for yourself with little of our help. Now, don’t expect wonders, as pain is a vital component of getting a tattoo.

1. Know The Pain

We don’t want to sound like we’re advertising Karate Kid, but you need to be aware that there’s going to be pain involved. Unfortunately, that’s how things are. What you need to do for yourself is to be prepared mentally. The pain you’re going to experience isn’t life-changing, but it’s going to hurt. You can at least mitigate the pain mentally by talking about it. It’s not like you need to visit a therapist but speak to people who went through the process or see a tattoo parlor while someone else is getting tattooed. The one who could talk you through the best is the tattoo artist himself. The handling of pain can start this way. It is not something you need to handle on your own. Involve as many people as you want.

2. Body Part Matters

Getting a tattoo is painful; we already deducted that. But, it could hurt less, or it could hurt more. Our body has a different sensitivity to pain; it’s all tied to certain parts of our bodies. Some areas hurt more, and then there are those that hurt less. If the goal is to feel as little pain as possible, then you should avoid high sensitive zones such as the elbow, forearm, and head. The best parts of the body to have a tattoo and feel as little pain as possible are the upper outer thigh, forearm, outer shoulders, outer biceps, calves, and upper and lower back. There are many areas to choose from, so go with those that are going to hurt less for your first tattoo.

3. Size Matters

If this is the first tattoo you’re getting, you shouldn’t go overboard. There’s no need to do sleeves or some complicated artistic tattoo. You never know if you’ll like it forever, so starting small is always better. When it comes to how you feel physically, it is also better to go small. It’s going to hurt less. If you don’t have an inspiration, what could be your first tattoo is a lingering question? Maybe visiting Ink Happened could help. It is a community of tattoo lovers, so someone surely can inspire you.

4. Distract Yourself

This is an excellent approach to pain relief. Don’t let it affect you at all. There are many ways you can face any stressful situation. Many experts would recommend practicing breading techniques, listening to music, or meditation. Even a simple conversation with a friend, a family member, or the artist himself can be helpful. It’s all about the distraction. If you find it in yourself to be able to distract yourself from the needle and its consequences, it should all be well.

5. Try a Numbing Cream

If nothing we wrote above can’t help go pharmaceutical. A numbing cream can be a solution you’ve been looking for all this time. Many people who have used it only speak nice things about it. But, this is not something you should take on your own. Never use this product before consulting your tattoo artist. Some body parts aren’t good for inking while under the influence of the numbing cream. In the end, the thing that matters the most should be how the tattoo looks like. For a masterpiece, you’ll probably have to go through a little pain. If Picasso and Van Gogh could do it, so could you.

6. Painkillers

Yes, this is an option. But, as it is always the case with painkillers, you need to be careful. The choice you should consider is Tylenol. You can take it before or even during the session, and it can be a great way to feel relief. The drugs you shouldn’t be taking are ibuprofen and aspirin, as these medicines are blood thinning. If you consume them, it could lead to more bleeding than necessary, and you’ll want to avoid this. It could not make you only feel uneasy, but it could also make the artist’s job much harder.

7. Avoid Alcohol

Many people get their tattoos while drunk, but they always regret it. Not only because it was a wrong decision, but because it doesn’t even look well. While alcohol creates individual pain tolerance, it is not recommended to take it before this procedure. Just like aspirin, alcohol thins your blood, and it can cause more bleeding than anyone wants. Instead, it would help if you drank lots of fluids, predominately water, as a moisturized skin is the best surface for a good tattoo.