6 Reasons Why You Should Try Sailing as a Hobby

Everyone should have their own hobby, one that makes life a lot more enjoyable than it already is. Thankfully, in these modern ages we have all the options when it comes to choosing a hobby. Things are no longer considered taboo or strange to do. You can fly a kite or ride around in your fully custom-made vehicle if that’s how you feel, only if it’s street legal though.

Nowadays, it doesn’t take too much time to find the perfect activity for you. This is most likely because of the fact everyone has internet access and it takes just a quick YouTube session to find at least ten new things that will interest you.

There are some hobbies however that are good both for your body and your soul, and one of them is sailing. Have you ever considered or at least saw how peaceful sailing is? If not, you’ve come to the right place. In today’s article we’ll talk about sailing and why you should consider it as your hobby for 2021. Let’s take a look.

1. It can be competitive or casual depending what you like

One of the best things about this hobby is the fact you can do it either casually or competitively. You don’t have to race if that’s not your thing, but if you need some competition and thrill in your life, that’s totally possible as well.

If you want a more casual approach however, and sail simply because of the joy factor, you have our support. Now this is a bit tricky unless you live someplace close to water, but occasional trips to other countries just to sail is something that’s worth doing. After all, people visit different countries for hobbies such as skiing, sledging and snowboarding, so why not?

2. You can adopt the entire lifestyle if you fall in love with sailing

Sailing is an entire lifestyle. It’s so much more than just a hobby, and any experienced sailor will tell you the same thing. However, the beauty about this hobby is the fact you don’t have to get “too deep into it” to enjoy it. You can be a casual sailor who simply enjoys being on water every once in a while.

If you want to take things further, the sea itself provides you many opportunities to live like a true sailor. However, once again, you don’t need to take such a fanatic-like approach. Although, we don’t guarantee you won’t start falling in love with the sea. It’s truly a charming experience being out in the open and enjoying nature as it is. If you’re a fan of fishing you can have twice the fun while out sailing, and you can even score a healthy dinner if you’re good at it.

3. Despite common belief, anyone can afford sailing

You don’t have to purchase your own boat right off the bat in order to get into sailing and explore the hobby. Although that’s the final goal for a lot of experienced sailors who do this for many years, you don’t have to start with such a large expense.

I mean, it’s great if you can afford your own boat right off the bat and get familiar with it, but you can acquire some experience by renting first, and then get onto the more serious thing. Something similar as buying your first car, although sailing removes the risk of totaling your boat, unless something way too serious happens like a sea-storm, but let’s not scare you off.

4. It is not too difficult to pick it up

You don’t need any talent to be good at sailing. It’s something you can easily learn how to do and you will never feel discouraged because “you are not good at it.” All you need is the love for adventures and the will to go on one. In case you don’t know how to start, you can find many useful guides on YouTube with people explaining things in-depth just for you. Internationalnauticalacademy.com is a website where you can learn more about sailing in general, how to get into it, how much it costs and everything else related to it. Don’t hesitate to get out of your comfort zone.

5. People of all ages can sail as a hobby

Unlike some other hobbies such as rock-climbing or boxing, sailing can be easily picked up by people of all age groups. That’s wonderful because you don’t have to give up on your favorite thing in life once you get slightly older. Not that you cannot rock climb in later stages of life, but it’s more dangerous to do so.

Sailing excels in this category because while you’re young you praise adventures so much, and when you get older you need adventures in your life. Basically, it’s the perfect thing to do at any age.

6. It can be a group activity which also means reduced costs

Sailing is an activity that can be done with multiple people. Not only it can be done, but we encourage you to do it with multiple people, simply because it’s more fun. If you are a “lone wolf” type of person that’s perfectly fine as well. Some simply enjoy the silence of the sea and there’s nothing wrong with it. However, if you are missing some socializing due to the recent quarantines and all that, don’t be shy to grab a few friends and sail off.

Conclusion

Sailing is a beautiful activity, it calms your soul and it sparks up the adventurer in you. However, people often have many misconceptions about it. Some think that it’s unaffordable for “average” people while others think it’s dangerous. Thankfully, it’s neither expensive nor dangerous, but if you are willing to learn more about this hobby in-detail, feel free to read the content above. We made sure to explain everything for you.

Thank you for reading and remember to stay safe. Until the next time, don’t be afraid to explore and allow yourself to try new things in life.