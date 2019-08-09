Dear God: “I found out my fiancé is actually my brother”

At that point, the poor bride-to-be realized she was betrothed to her own half-brother, panicked, vomited, and later confronted him. Surprisingly calm upon receiving the news, he “admitted that he’s known for a year but didn’t want to lose me. Since we always planned to be childfree, he didn’t see the problem with just keeping it from me,” she wrote.

Oopscest claims she has been very surprised by the responses of redditors, with many encouraging her to stay in the relationship and those taking issue with the relationship not criticizing the incest factor, but the violation of trust in that her fiancé could keep such a tremendous secret from her. Her post received more than 3,400 comments in just nine hours.

However, as of Wednesday, oopscest remains unsure of how to proceed with her wedding that’s only six weeks away. “I gotta say. The majority of you seem to be totally cool with the idea of brother-sister incest. I know the internet is kind of a depraved place; but I wasn’t expecting that AT ALL,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, I don’t think that same attitude would be mirrored in the offline world. And, even if it was, I’m not sure I can go through life as the girl who fucked and married her brother.”

Despite thanking fellow redditors for their support, oopscest wrote that she is considering deleting her post, and is also considering reaching out to her father and talking to him for the first time in 10 years about this, which I imagine will make for a very interesting conversation.