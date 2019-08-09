How Do I Choose A Car Accident Lawyer?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Car accidents are frequent in the United States. More than 40,000 people lost their lives in 2018 to car crashes, which is a 1% decline from 2017. That means that more than 110 people lose their lives in car crashes every single day in the US. The statistics go even deeper, with more than 7.5 million reported car crashes back in 2018.

What this tells us is that you have almost 5% chance to get into a car crash during your lifetime. While it might not happen, you best be prepared if it does. And if it does happen, you will need a good car accident lawyer.

This article is going to focus on how to choose the best car accident lawyer. Stick around as this article might prove useful to you.

1. Referrals

Referrals are the first thing we look at whenever we need something done around the house. Regardless of what you need doing, quality and reliable contractors can be found through the good use of referrals. The case is exactly the same for car accident lawyers. Namely, the first thing we do when we need to hire someone for a job, a car accident lawyer in our case, is asking friends and families for recommendations.

Recommendations are useful and reliable because people have experienced working with the car accident lawyer who they’re referring to you. The statistics tell us that you might have a friend or family member who’s needed a car accident attorney at some point.

If you’re looking for a car accident lawyer, recommendations are an excellent first step, according to

2. Pick Someone That Will Fight For You

Car accident compensation cases can be challenging to pursue for several reasons. First, the complexity of a car crash makes the investigation process a lot more difficult. Confusion is one of the main drawbacks, especially if there are multiple vehicles involves in the crash Says – Attorney Richard S. Plattner, Plattner Verderame PC

Car accidents usually mean dealing with insurance companies that will fight tooth and nail for you to gain as little compensation as possible. Insurance companies will offer the smallest possible settlement that they think you will accept. So in this case, you would want a lawyer by your side that will fight your case to the end and hopefully result in getting you a better settlement.

3. Experience is Very Important

Law students, good ones at least, oftentimes launch new law firms and will do everything they can to make it work. While this is a very rare exception, it’s common practice for competent law school grads to try and make it on their own.

As a general rule in any type of law dealings, you would want the most experienced pair of hands on your case. That’s why most people go for the safer option, which is an attorney with a lot of experience behind its belt. The main reasons for this are the fact that they know the law in and out, they know every norm for negotiating, settling cases, and dealing with people especially insurance companies.