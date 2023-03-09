The True Decision Maker in Men’s Health Issues

When men face health problems, getting better often requires making a change. In some cases, the change can involve adding an element of exercise to one’s daily routine; in others, it can involve changing dietary habits. When a medical diagnosis is made, the doctor presents the patient with a prescribed course of action. At that point, the decision maker must choose whether or not to comply.

Who is that decision maker? It would seem obvious that, when it comes to men’s health issues, the man affected by the issue would be the decision maker. The truth, however, is somewhat more complicated.

Men are avoiding the doctor’s office

In April 2021, the insurance company Aflac conducted a study on men’s health that surveyed 1,000 men ages 18 years of age and older in the US. According to officials at Aflac, the study was meant to highlight the issues that were standing in the way of men achieving optimal health. Its findings revealed that taking steps to promote their health is not a top priority for most men.

When it comes to preventive care, the survey found that less than half of the men surveyed had an annual checkup or wellness visit in the past 12 months. Only 37 percent had a routine dental exam during the previous year, and only 29 percent had a routine eye exam.

The problems with men’s health uncovered by the survey did not stop with preventive care. It also found that 75 percent of men avoided the doctor even when they had symptoms of a specific illness. An alarming 84 percent did not consult a doctor after an injury.

Is men’s health a women’s health issue?

What then, if anything, gets men to go to the doctor? Thankfully, the Aflac survey shed some light on that topic. Among those surveyed, 56 percent said they were persuaded by their wife, girlfriend, or mother to prioritize their health and visit the doctor. In general, the survey revealed that men’s health, for the majority of men, is actually a women’s health issue.

“The survey reveals what most doctors already know about men’s health,” says Dr. James J. Elist, a urologist based in Beverly Hills who has helped thousands of men improve their health. “Men rarely want to talk about their health issues, even when those issues are causing them pain and anxiety. What ultimately pushes a man into the doctor’s office is the persistent verbal encouragement (a.k.a. nagging) that he receives at the hands of that special woman in his life. Even in those cases, however, it usually only happens after the condition has plagued him for quite some time, which can make treating conditions effectively more challenging.”

Dr. Elist specializes in men’s health issues including impotency, male sexual dysfunction, and enlargement procedures. He is the inventor of the Penuma, an FDA-cleared penile implant for augmentation that has been implanted in thousands of men since 2004.

Why delaying treatment is dangerous

As Dr. Elist points out, delaying treatment can be dangerous, even when the issue is minor. High blood pressure is very treatable when detected early. High cholesterol is also an issue that, when identified and addressed as part of preventive care, can be managed with minor lifestyle changes. However, ignoring either of those problems can lead to heart issues that require major medical intervention.

Annual checkups and other preventive practices are especially important because many problems, including high blood pressure and high cholesterol, have few — if any — obvious symptoms. Other conditions that regular checkups can help to identify include low bone density, hearing loss, and vision issues. Serious conditions like diabetes, colon cancer, and abdominal aortic aneurysms can also be detected early by routine screenings. For example, early detection of prostate cancer can often be done by a Prostate-Specific Antigen, or PSA, test by a healthcare professional.

How to encourage men to prioritize health care

The fact that men avoid the doctor is obvious to the women in their lives, but what is not obvious is how to fix the problem. Faced with the frustration of a partner who is not caring for his health, women can easily fall into patterns that only add to the tension.

“One way to help men place a higher value on preventive care is to empower them with facts.” shares Dr. Elist. “The simple truth that a lack of symptoms does not necessarily mean good health can be a good place to start. Beyond that, providing information on the common issues experienced by their age group, and the screenings that are available to detect them, can also be helpful. Finally, some info on how small problems can become big problems if not addressed in the early stages can light a fire under men who are resistant to health care.”

Making healthcare more convenient is another step that can help men to address health issues. Telehealth opportunities abound thanks to advancements made during the Covid-19 pandemic. In many cases, men can connect with a doctor and get answers about issues without leaving the couch. Should an initial telehealth appointment require a follow-up appointment, perhaps men will be more comfortable with that option after a connection is made via telehealth.

Can better sex fix the problem?

Even when men end up in a doctor’s office, they often have problems communicating about the issues they are experiencing. A recent Cleveland Clinic survey discovered that over one-third of men withhold information from their doctors, and one-fifth of those surveyed admitted they lied to their doctors.

What can be done to inspire men to be more confident in their communication with their doctors? Improving their sex life might help. Experts report that a healthy sex life leads to higher self-esteem. When self-esteem and confidence rise, so does the ability to communicate openly and honestly.