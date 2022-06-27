7 Tips for Decorating Your Fireplace Doors Screens

It is possible to decorate the fireplace screen on any occasion or in the summers. No fire ignition is required when you do not need extra heat in your house. The fireplace is like a space where you burn logs, and they become ashes in a few hours.

You can clean the space and decorate it to look good on occasion or in summer. The process of cleaning and decorating the screens can be time-consuming. The following write-up will discuss various tips for decorating the fireplace door screens.

Having ideas in your mind will help in executing your tasks quickly. If you are inviting anyone to your house, the person must get impressed with your decoration. The door screens should complement the entire home décor. You can minimize the decoration when you need to ignite the fire to generate heat in the house.

1. Place Logs in Different Colors

In your fireplace, you keep wooden logs and ignite them when required. Instead of placing regular logs of the same color, you can paint every log in different colors. But make sure that the paint should be environment-friendly.

They should not cause pollution or release harmful gasses whenever you burn them. You can choose any paint color that you like, or it complements the home décor. It is a cost-effective way of decorating the fireplace. You can keep some logs out the door for a better appearance.

2. Put Some Flowers or Leaves on the Screens

You can consider this tip if you are not using the fireplace. You must place some beautiful flowers and leaves on the frame or screen of the fireplace. It is okay if you choose to place a bunch of flowers. It brings freshness and positivity to your house.

You can change those flowers after a few days to make your house look good and fresh. The concept of using flowers is perfect for getting a summer feeling, and it can make your house look special on occasion. You can also buy a stylish vase and keep it above or near a flower-filled place.

3. Place a Photo Frame Over the Fireplace

If you have any recent photographs with your family, you can use them as decorative pieces. You have to frame that picture and place it over the fireplace. It looks amazing and impressive to people who visit your house.

You can choose any unique or beautiful frame. If you can afford it, you can choose light frames and switch on the lights at night. The frame illumination will highlight the fireplace and look quite better.

4. Add Lights

Different types of fireplace screens or doors are available, and you can click to learn more. You can choose any lights that fit well on the frame and complements the home décor. When you switch on the lights, it will illuminate the entire fireplace, and it will look amazing.

It is better to buy fairy lights and make them look pretty magical. Every family member will love the concept of placing lights in this corner to make your house look better.

5. Consider Fruit Theme

When organizing a party at your house, you must choose the fruit theme. You can use fruits for decorating the fireplace. It is easy to pick any fruit you like and use them as decoration. Instead of using the real ones, you can buy the artificial ones and hang them on the screens. If you are creative enough, you can create some décor items yourself and decorate them at the fireplace.

The decoration goes well with the theme. It is a unique method that many people do not try. But you can give it a try. Many people crave something new when it comes to decorating their home décor. They forget their fireplace, which does not appear good on special occasions.

6. Place Books

If you are currently not using the fireplace, you can use it as a storage place for books. But instead of cluttering many books there, you can decoratively place them. Make sure that you clean the entire fireplace along with the screens. You can also hang your favorite books to make them look good.

It is another unique idea of decorating your fireplace and making your home décor impressive. You can also keep books over the place to make it look like you are a professional reader or bookworm. It will not only decorate the place; hence, you will get the entire space to manage your books.

7. Place Mirrors

You can use mirrors as decorative pieces for your fireplace screens. You can choose stylish mirrors and hang them. It is better to go for the small mirrors as they will look amazing. It also gives light reflection, which helps in better illumination and highlighting various objects. Undoubtedly, it gives an amazing touch to your house décor.

If you have a party at your house, you can simply decorate it with mirrors and boost your party mood. If you place a big mirror over the fireplace, you can use it also to get ready. The mirror should be placed so that a person can see the reflection of his whole body. Even if you are sitting on a sofa, you can watch everything happening behind your back.

Final Thoughts

The fireplace is a space that we always forget to clean and decorate on occasion. But if you want to improve your home décor or include a fireplace for decoration, you need to think of various ideas that can embrace its appearance. You can follow any of the mentioned tips to decorate the screens or doors of the fireplace.

The design of the screens may vary in different houses, and therefore, you can pick any idea of decoration that complements the décor. It should look impressive to your guests, who love to be at your house in a great party mood. You can customize these tips to decorate the fireplace according to your needs.