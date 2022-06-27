How Long Should You Meditate When You First Start?

Medication has become one of the hottest topics in the last couple of years. In the last couple of decades, the western part of the world has found all about this wonderful activity. However, it needs to be said that it has been practiced for a couple of centuries in the northern part of Asia, mainly India.

Over the years, many westerners have made it their number one activity. It is usually perceived as some sort of exercise. Therefore, they consider it as an alternative to gym sessions. In the second decade of the 21st century, roughly 15% of Americans have tried meditation at least once in their lifetime.

Therefore, you can see that you have all the reasons to learn more about meditation whenever you have a chance to do it. Those who haven’t had a chance to try it out, but are interested in doing so, are not sure for how long they should meditate at the beginning. We would like to talk about this topic today.

The Beginning

You have surely heard about people who can meditate for a couple of hours straight without taking a break. Naturally, it is not reasonable to expect something like this in most situations, especially among those who are complete beginners. Doing it longer than its reasonable can have negative effects.

Therefore, you should avoid it completely. Be reasonable. Some studies show that beginners do not need to invest more than fifteen minutes per day for the first two months. Committing just this small amount of time can help with experiencing numerous benefits. There’s a reason we’ve said two months.

The human brain needs to adapt to meditation, and it needs some time for it. Therefore, one month is simply not enough to feel all the effects that you would like to feel. Another study points out that 10 minutes per day is enough, but they are talking about the same period of two months.

Advanced Stages

When your meditation skills are up, and your brain has accustomed itself to the conditions, then you can start thinking about increasing the amount of time you can commit to it. Some practitioners advocate for a long hour’s medication immediately, but that’s not a good idea if you ask us, especially at the beginning.

But when you gather a significant amount of experience and practice, it would be a good thing for you to consider. It means that you have developed your discipline and other important skills quite a bit. A way for you to achieve, besides practicing, is to remove all the potential distractions that can disrupt your focus.

At one point, it wouldn’t be needed for you to set a timer that says that your session is up. Instead, your body will develop a system of its own, and you will have a proper understanding of when you’ve had enough for the day. Yet again, there’s a long road you need to go through before you can develop this sense.

4 Benefits of Meditating

Now, we want to guide you through some significant benefits of practicing meditation.

1. Stress Reduction

The first, and most obvious benefit you can expect to reap is stress reduction. Also, it is one of the main reasons why so many people have started practicing this activity recently. We live in a busy world and coping with a large amount of stress is not always easy. That’s where meditation can help.

On the medical side of things, stress is something that’s triggered by the increased production of a hormone called cortisol. The production of this hormone can cause many disruptions, like irregular sleep, high blood pressure, and cause fatigue. Through medication, you can remove avoid these issues.

2. Better Concentration

A study conducted back in 2011 has proved that medication has a positive effect on someone’s concentration. Not only that, but it also helps with processing new information. Therefore, you can see that this benefit is some sort of killing two birds with one stone, don’t you agree?

We all know just how important concentration is, no matter what sort of work we’re doing. Also, students who have a problem with absorbing the information and letting it stick should turn to this activity to enhance their concentration. Thankfully, meditation has become more accessible than ever before.

3. Improved Sleep

Having a good night’s sleep is a key factor for us to function properly. Just think about it, when you do not commit enough hours to proper rest, then you cannot expect to feel fresh and productive in the morning. We cannot even begin to list all the things that can become problematic as a result of that.

The main reason for irregular sleep is not having a habit of doing so. One more is not being calm enough. If that’s the case, then meditation is exactly what you need to make your sleep regular again. We feel this is one of the essential benefits.

4. Anxiety Control

From time to time, every person out there experiences some sort of anxiety. In many situations, we do not know what has caused it and how to prevent it from having a bigger impact on us. Since finding a solution to this issue is not always possible, it is essential to keep the anxiety under control, as much as possible.

Probably the commonest sort of anxiety out there is a work-related one. As we know, this can cause many problems not just for your emotional health, but it can damage your work performance. That’s why it is so important that you have complete control over it, and not let it set in whenever it starts.

In Conclusion

Beginners are usually not sure about how they should handle meditation at first. That’s why we have shined a light on a couple of interesting topics, especially interesting for beginners. Also, we’ve enlisted some of the most significant benefits of meditation and how helpful they can be. We’re certain you will find this insight of ours quite useful.