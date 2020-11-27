5 Best Design Tools for Businesses in 2020

It is not a secret that entrepreneurship is becoming more and more popular among people. They are tired of going to the job they don’t like and salary that can’t cover all their costs. Because of that, they are looking for a more flexible way to ensure their financial stability. It seems that entrepreneurship is the solution for people that are actually looking for freedom.

Starting a business in today’s world is not tough. Online technology allowed us to promote our business, products, and services in different places. For instance, social media networks are the perfect place for that purpose. Despite that, you can also decide on running a blog where you can promote your products and skills. Choosing the right advertising channel is going to be the toughest task because not all of them will bring the best result to your business.

Despite that, many people do not understand the importance of the design of their promotional material is. The design needs to be eye-pleasing for the potential customer. After your material grabs his attention, you should use different methods to attract him to come to your website. Finally, you need to convince him that spending money on your service/products will bring something valuable to his life.

Everything we said seems easy in theory. However, in reality, things are way more difficult than that. Fortunately, there are many tools out there that can help us boost the effectiveness of our company. That is the reason why we would like to talk about the best design tools for businesses. There are many of them online, but we would like to highlight only those that deserve your attention. Because of that, let’s find them out together.

1. Slazzer

Removing the background of the images you share on social media can be a difficult task. That especially counts if you are not a graphic designer. Yet, Slazzer is one of the tools that will make your life easier. You only need to upload the image, and the tool will automatically remove the background. Believe it or not, the process won’t last more than 5 seconds. There are many reasons why we believe Slazzer deserves your attention.

● With the help of new backgrounds and magnificent effects, you can beautify your

pictures.

● Proved to be useful for both personal as well as business purposes.

● Saves time and money, thereby enabling you to show your artistic skills without costing a single penny and helps in increasing productivity by 10 times.

● Provides a facility to remove background images using a single API call.

● Slazzer also has a WordPress plugin that can help you edit images on your respective

website in real-time.

Imagine that you need to remove the background of multiple images manually. The entire job will probably last forever. On the other hand, you have a tool that will complete everything within a couple of seconds. We highlighted some of the essential features of this tool. If you want to find more, it is recommendable that you visit Slazzer and get familiar with the tool even more.

2. MyFonts

MyFonts is a font galore, and it can make things easier for every entrepreneur. However, there is an additional feature that many entrepreneurs will like. As you know, competitors do not always have to be our opponents. They can also serve as an inspiration that will help us upgrade our advertising strategy. We do not want to say that you should copy their designs and fonts that you see on social media. However, it is okay to use some parts of it. You won’t always manage to discover which font your direct competitor or someone else used. That is the moment when MyFonts becomes an essential tool. You only need to upload a screenshot of the text. After a couple of seconds, the program will detect the used font.

As we said, the design of your advertising material needs to be eye-pleasing. You will get access to a huge number of fonts. The good news is that most of them are free.

3. Clip Studio Paint

There are many reasons why you should use Clip Studio Paint for your business. Before everything, the first feature that we need to highlight is availability. You can use it on PC and MAC. Despite that, another thing that we need to highlight is affordability. If you use it on an iPad, you will manage to use it for free in the first six months. Despite that, we need to say it is a lot cheaper alternative compared to Adobe solutions. The entrepreneurs that are dealing with a lack of money should put Clip Studio Paint into consideration.

To conclude, Clip Studio Paint is only a collection of illustration apps. Detailed drawing will no longer be a problem for you or your graphic designers. Despite that, you don’t have to purchase a machine to run the tool. A basic computer with average specifications is going to be enough.

4. Canva and Pixlr

We will put these two tools under the same subheading because they are almost identical. However, there are also some differences. You can use them both to create a Facebook cover, banner, and other types of promotional materials. As we said, social media networks can bring good results only if you know how to use them. With Canva and Pixlr, you will manage to make eye-pleasing material.

When we talk about Canva, it comes with hundreds of different templates. They will allow business owners to design almost everything. On the other hand, flexibility is the main feature of Pixlr. You can use it online and offline as well. However, we need to highlight it is a bit more complex compared to Canva. Yet, if you invest a bit more time and effort, we are sure you will manage to find out how to use it.

5. PicMonkey

Despite the entertaining name, there are many things you will like about this tool. A sense of humor is sometimes necessary to get the attention of the potential customer. Fortunately, Picmonkey comes with a wide range of fun features that will make your images more entertaining. You will manage to add different types of effects. Despite that, different fonts are available to you as well. Your task will be to choose the one that is the most engaging.

Final Thought

We highlighted five tools that deserve your attention, and we invite you to check them all. They can bring different types of benefits to your business and make your life easier. Designing images and selecting the right fonts is often a big problem for many entrepreneurs. Fortunately, it seems that a perfect solution to that problem exists.