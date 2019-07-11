The Importance of Website Design

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When it comes to boosting your online presence, there are a few things that you need to think about and consider. What does this mean to online marketers? You cannot just create a static website and leave it – you’ve done nothing. Almost all websites that are successful are so because they implemented the right SEO strategies, which might not provide you with instant success, but it will make some progress.

Why is Website Design important?

Before writing about how having a good site design is an asset to your company, let’s first take a look at one of the most basic aspects that will make your online presence – your website design. The design of the site will either make or break your business. It makes a big difference in how your audience views your business, as well as how you can turn them into customers. Hence, having a site that will leave an impression on the user will result in a higher conversion rate, which will lead to increased revenue. Good design speaks seriousness!

How does the Website Design Become an Asset

According to the experts from advertisingsolutions.co.za, although it can cost you some money, investing in your site design will generate outstanding revenue for your business. In order for you to ensure that your investment works to your advantage, you will need to hire an experienced website designer who will be able to deal with the following features in designing a site:

1. Navigation

This is quite important if your site has a lot of pages. It will basically include a navigation bar that is properly labeled or a menu that will show all of the categories on your site. When the navigation bar is well-developed, users will be able to explore the site easily and they will be able to understand it better.

2. Content and Visual Aspects

This also includes the font you choose and other typographic aspects of your site. These details should work well together in order to deliver a precise message to your audience. Readers tend to remember the message better if it is concise. However, keep in mind that you should not overdo it. Too much content will make any website look messy and it can affect your revenue. Cluttered pages are difficult to read, hence, visitors might not want to come back. Furthermore, let’s not forget about colors. They need to be mild and pleasant to the eye, otherwise, you might as well say goodbye to your website.

3. Brand Recognition

Your brand is what will set you apart from your competitors and it is usually identified through your logo. It is necessary for your targeted audience to recognize your brand in all types of marketing. So, if your business has a specific and unique logo that is printed on all materials, then it should be implemented into the website design as well.

4. Engagement

Your web pages should have a good layout so that they can be more appealing to your customers and that will make them engage with your site more. It will need to be pleasing for the people’s eyes because the truth is, this is where every engagement begins. Hence, web design and development should be measured by each and every website owner.

5. Organization and SEO

Most people start reading from the upper left area, hence, designers usually put the most important info there. It will increase the chances of conveying a message to your customers. Besides organization, the visible areas are also important for SEO. This happens when you implement keywords that are related to your business in an HTML text. When search engines can crawl into your site, it will result in a higher search engine placement, which means that your website will have improved visibility. So, in other words, once the designing is finished, you should think about the content.

Conclusion

Now that you know why website design is important for your business, start creating a strategy that will make you stand out from the crowd of competitors.