Designer Lehenga Trends For A Stylish Party Look

Lehenga is one of the most popular Indian attire among women in India. Though it has different names in different parts of the country, it is essentially an outfit that comes with a flared skirt, a blouse, a dupatta. For most of them, it is reserved for special occasions like weddings, sangeet, mehndi, festivities, but it has a special place in their wardrobe.

Over the years, the Indian attire has evolved as designer couture. Visit this site Lashkaraa to browse through the most wonderful collection for your next big occasion. It is one of the most magnificent Indian attires that have a mystical ability to make women look like an ethereal queen walking straight out of a fairy tale. Its voluminous silhouette gives a majestic charm that is heartwarming. Regalia and grand appeal are its unique characteristics which makes it a favorite among women.

If you are looking for a designer lehenga which is like no other, here are a few trends to consider. The latest lehenga trends are all about unique colors, eccentric silhouettes, unusual combinations, and unconventional designs and patterns.

1. Multicolored Designer Lehengas: Indian occasions are all about festivities and celebration. What better way to add joy to your celebration than with a pinch of bright and peppy hues? The mix of different colors with heavy embroidery or sequin work makes for a perfect party wear designer lehenga that is sure to melt a few hearts. This edgy combination is perfect for girls with flamboyant taste and choice.

2. Bright Hued lehengas with gotapatti: If you want to create a statement of your own, then forget classic pink and red colors. Look for unique colors like tangerine, mustard, purple, emerald green, rust, and turquoise with gorgeous gottapatti work that will add glistening charm to your personality. And be assured, that you are going to outshine the crowd as gottapatti is not very common, however, it is a rising trend that you can expect to see a lot in the coming wedding season.

3. Solid colored lehengas with heavy multicolored embroidery: For brides who do not want to go by customs, this lehenga is for them. Break the traditions and create your own unique look with an ensemble which is created on your favorite solid tint and finished with intrinsic colorful embroidery. These dresses fall into designer lehenga category and it is certainly going to make you dazzle on the special event. This is not for the ones who like to play by traditions, but for those who love to experiment and create a statement of their own.

4. Sparkling Golden lehengas: All-gold lehengas is one of the latest trends that brides and bridesmaids are loving. Don’t mistake gold for something for blindingly sparkly. Instead, women who have subtle taste and choice are picking these outfits over colorful ones. Dull gold is a raging trend that makes the wearer look like a goddess on her special occasion. Additionally, the gold goes well with all kinds of jewelry except silver. You can check and order designer lehengas online from your favorite shopping portal. You can take this style several notches higher by adding a contrasting dupatta that will add a dash of oomph to your fashion sense.

5. Ivory Lehengas: This is another unique color that is a fad among Indian wear enthusiasts and designers. Bollywood celebrities and fashion icons like Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra used this unconventional shade to create their bridal look and totally killed it. All-ivory, ivory with gold, or ivory with bright colors are a few options to look for in your designer lehenga.

6. Floral Applique Work: While zari and zardozi are some of the most common embellishments that are frequently used in ethnic wear, applique isn’t. However, designers are reviving this trend back and creating some masterpieces. For your next event, you can try an ensemble with applique work in floral designs. Together, this combination is certainly going to add a romantic air to your look with a hint of vintage charm. This trend is expected to get bigger in the coming years. With such an outfit you are certainly going to be able to create a showstopper look for your special day.

7. Belted It Up: There is not much you can add to enhance a lehenga’s appeal. However, the latest trend is about adding a classy belt to the skirt. Belts give the designer outfit a whole new outlook and make it look even more fashionable. So, if you want to enhance your look dramatically, a beautifully embellished belt is a perfect idea. It is certainly going to give your outfit a modish look and sleek structure to your attire.

8. Ruffled Blouse: For an offbeat designer lehenga, it is a must that you play with its silhouettes. While there is nothing much that you can do with the skirt, however, you can enhance your glamor quotient instantly by adding a contemporary style blouse with enormous ruffled sleeves. The sleeves can vary from short to long ones like cape sleeves and you may ditch the dupatta to create a modern and snazzy look.

9. Pastel Hues: Pastels have been in trend for almost two years and needless to say, these colors are not going anywhere. Instead, designers are reinventing the ethnic wear with a unique color palette that you may have never seen before. Ice blue, powder pink, salmon rose, grey, lemon yellow, lavender, and lilac are some of these colors that designers are using to create ethnic wear collection. These colors look amazing on Indian skin and complexion and have become a raging trend among the younger generation.

So, are you ready for a scintillating designer lehenga look? Let us know which one is your ultimate pick?