What does the future hold for science and technology?

It is in human nature to want to know what will be coming in the future. As far as someone can look back in history, humans have always tried to predict what will happen, from the weather and the fall and rise of the tides to in more recent history, stock performances and who will be a champion of a specific sporting event. Based on recent research, the next 10 years promise a wide range of innovations that cannot be rivaled, not only in our time but at any time. The importance of the innovations from this list will play a major part in saving lives, feeding people, and the overall quality of life and our environment. Let’s take a look at the inventions:

1. Solar will be the largest source of energy on the entire Planet

The methods for harvesting, storing, and converting solar energy will be so advanced and efficient that it will become the number one source of energy on Earth. There will be improvements in photovoltaic technology, photocatalysts, chemical bonding and 3D nanoscale heterojunctions which will make the Sun the primary source of energy. Hence making it for the masses, not environmentally-conscious like in the past.

2. Price fluctuations and food shortages will be things of the past

Improvements in lighting technology and imaging technology, combined with genetic crop modification will provide an environment that will be perfect for successfully growing crops indoors and detecting food that carries diseases. Simultaneous advancements in both imaging and lightning tech will have a major effect during the next ten years. Improvements in organic light emitting diodes, LCD, and plasma technologies next to the 3D displays with hyperspectral imaging will boost and improve crop growth which will in return help feed 9 billion people and overcome some major changes in our environment, as well as traditional farming.

3. Space tourism – a week in the orbit

According to InventHelp, Space Tourism could be possible in 2050, but it will likely be only for the wealthy. Rocket companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX will look to push space tourism enough so that it will be possible by 2050. For example, someone might be able to afford 100 million dollars to spend one week in our orbit, but it would be something that could only be done by rich people. It is something that will not be cheap anytime soon.

4. Self-driving will make driving safer

Despite the reports of self-driving cars being involved in many accidents over recent years, this field of AI could significantly reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by car accidents. According to a recent study, not only will these cars reduce deaths and injuries, but they could change in our lifestyles as well.

5. Charge your smartphone with the power of a plant

Did you know that you can actually charge your phone with the power of a plant?! It is likely that forests will become energy stations of the future. Now, it is becoming more realistic mostly because of the companies being able to generate electricity from photosynthesis.

Conclusion

These were the top predictions of what our future will look like. What else do you think will happen in the next few decades?