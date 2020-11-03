Diamond Stud Earrings: What to Look Out for

Buying diamond stud earrings can be a very costly venture, often amounting to thousands of dollars. Any wise young woman needs to know how to properly buy her first pair of diamond studs.

Are you going shopping to buy diamond stud earrings? Here’s some tips and guidelines on how to buy them.

A brief history of diamond stud earrings

Diamond stud earrings are one of the most popular types of jewelry pieces in history and have been for thousands of years.

The history of diamond earrings dates all the way back to 2500 BC when ancient civilizations of India and China mined the earth for the beautiful rare gemstones. Diamond studs were worn by royal figures all throughout history and it was a sign of power and prestige.

Even now, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex uses diamond stud earrings as a beautiful way to accent her outfits, and these gems play a vital role in her fashion statement.

How to choose Diamond Stud Earrings

Diamond studs look great on all occasions and for anyone. They are available in several shapes and sizes to fit your face, budget, and personal style. Choosing diamond stud earrings may seem like an easy task, but there are a few key things you need to be aware of. First off, it’s vital that you understand the 4 Cs—which will help determine what size and carat weight pair of earrings is best for you.

The 4 Cs is a great way to remember the characteristics of diamonds. The 4 Cs are the criteria for judging the quality of a diamond. The 4 Cs are Cut, Colour, Clarity and Carat Weight or Size. Experts recommend paying close attention to each of the 4 Cs when purchasing diamond jewelry.

A buyer of diamond stud earrings should consider the carat-weight and its shape, the color and clarity of a gem. This is especially true if the purchase has several thousand dollars. The color, clarity and cut of diamonds in diamond stud earrings will affect the price more than any other factor. Diamond stud earrings differ. But one thing’s for sure they will add some extra sparkle and glamour to your look!

Where to buy diamond stud earrings

There are a number of places that have these earrings available. The nice thing is most sell them online, but you should make sure that you go to a trustworthy store. Diamond stud earrings can cost a lot of money so make sure that you know what you are paying for before you buy.

If you are looking for beautiful diamond stud earrings but you don’t know where to find them, you should definitely check out diamondsonrichmond.co.nz. Here, buyers can choose from a wide range of diamond styles.

Quality diamond earrings are a timeless investment that will always be valuable. When you buy diamond earrings online, you can rest assured knowing that you are getting jewelry specifically designed for long-lasting wear and use.

How to choose the best shape and cut for diamond stud earrings

A diamond stud earring is a perfect addition to your every day wear or evening wear. Diamond studs are affordable and classic, plus they look great on everyone’s ears. The placement of the diamond on your earlobe is very important when it comes to determining the type of setting you should get for your earrings. You can choose from settings such as prong, bezel, channel or any other type of setting if you know how to make the right choice. If you’re looking for a classic look, opt for stud earrings that have round faces.

But if your tastes tend toward the contemporary or avant-garde, choose square or rectangular ones instead, which are considered edgier. Plus, these shapes will make your ears look longer and wider.

Remember, the placement of the diamond earrings is just as important as the rock’s cut – often more so, when it comes to gaining the maximum sparkle.

What to Note When Getting Diamond Earrings

Whether you’re a complete novice or an experienced diamond earrings buyer, you need to know what to look for. The last thing you want to do is end up with a pair of diamond studs that aren’t worth the money you paid for them.

First, you will need to determine the diamond size for your earrings. If you are unsure what size is ideal, talk to a reputable jeweler or look online for pictures of other people wearing the same pair of diamond stud earrings. It can be helpful to search for images using a ruler so that you can see the dimensions in inches and cm. Another thing to consider is the setting of your diamond studs. As already pointed out, you have several options, including prong setting, bezel setting, channel setting, or avant-garde styles.

At the same time, try to learn the different cuts of diamonds depending on their qualities. Learn all about diamond cutting and choose the most beautiful cut of your earring. And remember to consider the 4 Cs.

What is a Perfect Diamond Stud Earrings Size?

For many women, diamond earrings are their most important pieces of jewelry after diamonds. The diamond stud earrings are available in a range of sizes – from 2 carat to over 10 carats. To choose the right size for your diamond earrings, you need to consider factors like the diameter of your earlobes, whether you have other piercings or not and your overall look.

The size of the diamond earrings will always depend on the taste of the person buying it and also the size of the earlobe. However, for an average size diamond, 2-4mm is a good size for a pair of earrings. If you prefer stud earrings that frame your face, try going between 0.75mm and 1mm.

How much to spend on diamond stud earrings?

This is a difficult question to answer, since there are so many variables to consider. Size of a diamond is the largest determining factor, but also clarity, cut and metal must be considered too. Sizes range from 1/10 carat all the way up to 10 carats or more! The minimum size in which you can purchase certified diamonds at reputable jewelers is typically .50 carats. In some instances smaller sizes are available to “trade”.

Don’t buy diamond stud earrings before making sure you can afford them. Diamond earrings are expensive luxury jewelry. The price is really determined by how much the retailer marks-up the price. You might pay anywhere between $500 to $2000 for one pair of diamond earrings. At the end of the day, the best way to determine how much you can spend to buy diamond earrings is based on your personal income.

Final thoughts

If you are interested in buying diamond stud earrings, first consider the look you want to create. The varieties of diamond studs within the market are varied and can hold precious gems as well as gemstones.

Buying diamond earrings should be fun, but it can be confusing. Hopefully, this guide has been able to make things a bit easy for you as you plan diamond stud earrings shopping.