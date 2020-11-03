How to Sell Your Product for Free on Online Platforms

Online shopping has grown exponentially in the last decade, and it’s not stopping anytime soon. This growth has not just created giant e-commerce stores but small-scale online shopping experiences too. And there are numerous shopping platforms that fit in between.

There are sites that offer services for the sale of goods and ask for payment for this. You can often place the first two ads for free, but then you have to pay. Others ask for a monthly fee and sometimes an annual fee, which may be more than the profit you can get. There are free sites, but it’s hard to understand how safe they are.

If you have a good or product you want to sell online, it can be hard to decide where to sell and where to skip. And it’s not your fault, because there are just too many platforms that claim to have the best selling services. Although there are a lot of options to choose from, we want to focus on one service today.

Shoppok is essentially a free community classifieds platform that brings together buyers and sellers quickly and easily. It’s a lesser-known name in the classifieds market. But over the years, it has gained traction as a great alternative to other websites.

The website is community-based, so you have a direct interaction between buyers and sellers. Also, the whole website is very simple to use and figure out. As with other classifieds, you’re better off reaching out to customers from your own area or city. And the website helps you connect with potential customers who are in the vicinity.

It’s a simple, straightforward, and time-tested strategy that has worked well for the website. If you’re a seller looking for new platforms to sell from, it’s definitely worth a try. But before you jump into the service immediately, you can spend a minute here learning more about the service.

Basic Features

· Free Ads and Classifieds

As a seller, you don’t have to spend a single dime for selling products on this website. Every post that you make is completely free. There are no hidden fees and taxes you have to pay. So, even if you’re already selling on other platforms, you can still try out this website at zero cost.

· User-friendly website

One of the best features of sites like this one. It’s simple and intuitive enough to satisfy both form and function. New users have no trouble learning the key features and old users enjoy the familiarity of a straightforward interface. It’s a classified ads website that comes with a zero learning curve.

· Multiple Categories

Is your product an item that doesn’t fit in any category? On this website, you don’t have to worry about where to put it. There are simple overall categories as well as detailed sub-groups where everything has a place. The overall categories include Buy and Sell, Services, Housing, Jobs, Gigs, etc. And the subgroups are so detailed and numerous that we can’t list them all here. But you’ll find everything from Jewelry and Electronics, to Apartments and Childcare.

· Pay for more visibility

Although the registration and posting are all free, they offer a paid feature for those who want it. With a little fee, you can have your classified posted on the front page where it’s much more visible. It usually appears on the home page, where visitors are most likely to see it.

How to Sell for Free

To make use of their free classifieds feature, you just have to post your ad in the normal procedure. There are no extra costs or unseen taxes. It’s really free, and you don’t have to invest any money to make your post. Here’s how you proceed.

First, locate the ‘Post Ad Free’ button that you’ll normally find on the top-right corner of the site. It’s a clear button with an icon that’s impossible to miss on the home page. Once you tap or click this ad button, you’ll reach the form section. Once the form loads (which happens in a second), you have to fill in the relevant information. Choose the ‘Offering’ option if you want to sell a product or service. The other ‘Want’ option is to specify that you’re looking to buy, not sell. Next, choose a category. This is an important step because it’s the location where your ad will be seen. So make sure you choose the right category. You can’t post the same classified on multiple categories, so you’ll have to choose wisely. Next, choose a title and price for your item/service. Keep the title informative but not too long. The description box should contain all the relevant information about your product or service. For example, if you’re selling a car, this section can include the make, model, year, mileage, etc. You’ll have to provide your address and contact information in the next section. The email is the most important bit since you’ll use it to communicate with customers. You can also add optional phone numbers and other information. After these written/typed information next comes the visual information. It’s not mandatory to post photos. But if you want, you can add up to three photos that show your product or business in the best light.

After all that is done, simply click on the ‘Post Your Ad’ button to execute the action. Once clicked, your ad should now appear in the category you chose. You can now sit back. chill, and relax as you wait for potential customers to start mailing you.

Final Note

The site we came across today is one of many other classifieds services available today. But it stands out with clean features and easy-to-use service. If you haven’t tried it out yet, you should. It’s a free platform, and you get free market access to potential buyers in your area.