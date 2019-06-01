Did Princess Diana foresee her own death?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Princess Diana had many fears after her divorce from Prince Charles. She thought she was being spied on, and she even believed how someone is after her life.

Some of it was maybe true. An eavesdropping device was found in her bedroom in 1994, which made her fear even more for her life. Six months before she died, Princess Diana wrote a letter to her former butler, Paul Burrell, which read, “XXXX is planning ‘an accident’ in my car, brake failure, and serious head injury in order to make the path clear for Charles to marry.” Before The Daily Mail released the letter to the public, the ‘’XXXX’’ was redacted. Burrell made the public know of the letter’s existence in his book, A Royal Duty. He said how the late Princess Diana gave him the letter to as an insurance policy. “He wrote that she told him she was going to date it and he should keep it, ‘just in case’,” stated The Independent. The letter also stated how Charles actually wanted to marry Tiggy Legge-Bourke, a nanny who used to babysit Prince William and Harry, and not Camilla Parker Bowles.

Mohamed al Fayed, father of Dodi Fayed, Princess Diana’s boyfriend who died alongside her in the tragic car accident in 1997, said how he thinks that the car crash was no accident. He thought that someone planned because Princess Diana and his son were in love, and they wanted to end that relationship.

In the end, in 2008, an investigation revealed how the car crash was an accident, and that the driver, Henri Paul was actually inebriated while driving the vehicle, and thus caused the accident in which Princess Diana, Fayed, and Paul died in. Lucia Flecha da Lima, a close friend of Diana’s, said how she believes in the investigation, and not the letter Paul Burrell wrote in his book. “Paul Burrell was perfectly capable of imitating Princess Diana’s handwriting,” da Lima claimed.

Source: rd.com