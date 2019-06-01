Here’s how to rank fast in these 3 popular games  

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

I understand you’re impatient, we all get sometimes when we’re playing video games. Just starting the game is always exciting, but quickly you’re ready to see what else the game has to offer. Leveling up is a crucial part of almost every game and it usually means you’re unlocking some new features. As you’re playing the game, you’re gaining a different amount of XP for different actions and when you reach the necessary amount of XP, you level up. This opens up more possibilities, the game gets a bit more complex, and you’re getting deeper into the story. So, here are some tips on how you can speed up the process a little bit.

League of Legends

Reaching the Summoner level 30 is quite a slow process, but eventually, you’ll get there. This can be especially frustrating for those who feel like they’re ready to play with the big boys or for those who have already experienced the game with their alternate accounts. But there’s no way around it.

So, the main thing you want to do is win games. As simple and obvious as it sounds, it’s your best source of XP. That’s why it’s important to think about who you’re going to team up with.

“First win of the day” missions can easily get you 400 XP for a single win. You log in every day, play a quick game, and win it. Sounds simple, doesn’t it? Don’t be too surprised if it isn’t.

Play aggressive champions that you know can help you get a kill quickly. More kills, more wins, more XP.

If you’ve already played on the other account and if you’re just looking to get to level 30 as fast as possible, you can always take the easy way, visit this website and check out some boosting services.

Overwatch

As long as you stay in the game rather than going AFK, you’ll be gaining XP. However, there are some things you can do in order to get more XP faster.

Play in a group. By playing with others rather than going solo, you’re getting 20 percent more XP which isn’t negligible.

Also, if you stay queued in a single match lobby between matches and play a couple of consecutive matches, you get 200 XP for each consecutive match. By simply playing the match, you get those points no matter if you win or lose.

Don’t be afraid to play longer matches. In Overwatch, longer games bring more XP. Don’t fall for the “long matches are a waste of time” thing as that simply isn’t true.

Fortnite: Battle Royale

Fortnite is huge. The leveling system is surprisingly complex and it takes a bit of time to understand it fully.

Do your weekly challenges. By completing the challenges, you’re earning Battle Stars. Some are more difficult, some less, but they are a great way of speeding up the leveling process.

Go for the kills. Chase down your opponents, kill them and earn some XP. As you’re playing and becoming more experienced, this will become easier.

By playing with friends, you’re earning more XP. Find someone with a similar skill level, get into some fights, and collect your kills!