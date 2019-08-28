Dido Angel Bio, Age, Career

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Dido Angel (Lola Myluv) was born in the Czech Republic, and she is famous for her scenes in the adult movie industry, in which she is a very successful porn star. If you want to know more about Dido Angel, how old is she and where you can find her than keep on reading.

Bio

Dido Angel’s real name is Lucie Nejezchlebova, and she was born on February 19, 1988, which makes her zodiac sign Aquarius. She was born in Brno, which is a small place located in Prague, in the Czech Republic.

Dido Angel Career

Dido Angel started at first by nude modeling when she was in her teen years, but shortly after she entered the world of porn in 2007 when she was 19 years old. She has done various genres of porn, like anal, squirting, teen, POV, lesbian and others, but she is most famous in lesbian, solo and hardcore categories. She has appeared in more than 140 movies so far.

You can find Dido Angel under other aliases as well, like Nina Blonde, Lila, Kleine Lisa, Kleine Pflaume, Lola Blond, Lola N, Evelyn D, and Lola Myluv. She has done scenes under her real name too, Lucie Nejezchlebova. She has worked for some prominent adult movie companies, like 21st Sextury, 21 Naturals and Nubile Films.

Other facts

Dido Angel is a petite blond, with a height of 160 cm, or 5 feet 3 inches, and a weight of 46 kg. Her body dimensions are 32-23-35, and her bra cup size is C. she is still active in the porn industry, and you can find her on various sites, like Nubile Films, Lesbea, PornHub and many others.