Different Kinds of Physiotherapy Treatments You Can Benefit From for Your Specific Condition

Physical therapy has long been utilized in the medical sector as a way of treating those who have abnormalities in their physical function and mobility. With the right physiotherapist, you can enhance your strength, endurance, movement. In turn, this has several benefits for your quality of life and your mental and emotional outlook.

Physiotherapists possess a detailed understanding of human anatomy and the mechanics of movement and pain. There are, however, specialists within the broader field of physiotherapy as well, who have been trained to address very specific conditions. So what are the different kinds of physiotherapy treatments you can benefit from for your condition? Read more about the various branches of physical therapy below.

Orthopaedic

Orthopaedic physical therapy provides treatment for injuries to the musculoskeletal system. This includes the bones, muscles, fascias, tendons, and ligaments. This therapy is suitable for conditions like sprains, fractures, bursitis, tendonitis, and other chronic problems. It can also serve in recovery and rehabilitation from orthopedic surgery. Experienced physiotherapists, such as the team at Tops:Health, can look at your history in order to ascertain the right course of treatment; this is likely to include manual therapy as well as strength and mobility training, and joint mobilization.

Neurological

Neurological physiotherapy helps patients suffering from neurological conditions and disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke, spinal cord injury, or issues resulting from a brain injury. The treatment for this kind of physiotherapy will be specifically designed to help patients increase responsiveness within their limbs; it also aims to treat and tackle paralysis as well as enhance the strength in the muscles by aiming to reduce muscle atrophy.

Oncology

Physiotherapy also plays a significant role in helping cancer patients to improve their quality of life before, during, and after their treatment. Debilitating symptoms such as joint pain and CRF (cancer-related fatigue) are commonly reported by those suffering or recovering from cancer, and oncology physiotherapists can work with patients to restore and maintain their mobility and their physical and emotional well-being.

Geriatric

Geriatric physiotherapy, as its name implies, can help those who are older and who have developed conditions that have affected their physical function and mobility. This loss of mobility may be a result of osteoporosis, arthritis, joint and hip replacement, Alzheimer’s disease, incontinence, and balance disorders. For this, the physiotherapist’s goal is to restore the patient’s mobility and decrease pain; they also aim to enhance the patient’s physical fitness levels.

Pulmonary and cardiovascular rehabilitation

Those who have been affected by a pulmonary or cardiovascular condition, or who need rehabilitation following a surgical procedure, can benefit from treatment that aims to increase their stamina and endurance. There is a great deal of evidence to support the value physiotherapy holds for those recovering from pulmonary or cardiovascular conditions; physiotherapists can help patients reduce their recovery time, and promote a better lifestyle that will reduce the risk of further complications in the future.

Vestibular

When it comes to vestibular physical therapy, the focus is on dealing with a person’s balance, which often results from issues with the inner ear. Vestibular physiotherapy can involve several exercises, as well as manual techniques that help patients to recover their natural balance as well as their coordination.

Rehabilitation of the pelvic floor

Conditions such as fecal or urinary incontinence can benefit significantly from the rehabilitation of the pelvic floor through physical therapy. Similarly, those who experience pain in the pelvis or urinary urgency can also benefit from treatment and improve their quality of life.

Antenatal

Pregnancy and childbirth place a great deal of strain on a woman’s body. Back pain and pelvic discomfort can be debilitating, and, as a result, a patient’s posture can also be affected. Antenatal physiotherapy aims to provide support to patients as their bodies change throughout pregnancy, provide relief from musculoskeletal pain, and to improve their quality of life in the months leading up to childbirth.

Sports and Exercise

High performing athletes put many demands on their bodies, and injuries can derail the rigorous training they undergo to optimize their performance. Sports and exercise physiotherapy is specifically designed to prevent and treat the damages that often result from over-exerting the muscles, tendons, ligaments, joints, and bones. A dedicated sports therapist will be specially trained in diagnosing and addressing the various conditions caused by particular sports and will understand how to promote a fast and sustainable recovery.

Occupational Health

Occupational health services are in place to ensure that employees’ health and well-being are protected in the workplace, and physiotherapists working within this service can aid in preventing and treating many musculoskeletal disorders, whether they are potentially caused within the workplace, or interrupt an employee’s ability to work.

Should I go to a Physiotherapist?

The incredible variety of physiotherapy options available to people of all ages is a testament to the many afflictions, illnesses, and injuries that can interrupt our lives, cause significant pain and discomfort and, in more extreme cases, restrict our mobility. In turn, this can have a significant impact on our mental health, and our ability to cope with day-to-day life as we once did.

Physiotherapy offers a practical and effective option for anyone suffering from issues in the bones, joints and soft tissue, whether the problem is temporary or chronic, a side-effect to a separate condition, or the result of an injury.

Pain should never be ignored or simply ‘lived with’, and it is important to tackle problems sooner rather than later, both in terms of promoting a full recovery, and preventing your mental health from suffering. It is a common (and damaging) misconception that only athletes or chronically ill patients require physiotherapy. There are no prerequisites for receiving the treatment you need, and if you are experiencing musculoskeletal discomfort, then turning to the help of a trained physiotherapist will make the world of difference to your recovery.