Digital Signage: Make Your Business More Interactive

With the surge of the digital age, business owners now use technology to promote their businesses. Businesses no longer use traditional tarpaulin, and metal signages, they now use digital signages.

Digital signages are a thing these days, and it has evolved into something that promotes interaction between the store and the customer. Digital signages are now accepting QR codes, utilizing touch screens, and integrating social media.

The rise of interactive digital signage

Digital signages started with cathode ray tube displays that were bulky, heavy, and ugly. They were unable to detect touch without putting a touch film. The most that these signages can do is usage in mall directories and government offices.

Technology evolved digital signages but with limited features. There was still less meaning in the usage of these signages. The internet bandwidth was still low. Kiosks that utilized these signages before having signages that can perform only basic tasks, such as displaying photos on screen and accessing simple information.

Tech advancements allowed flat screen LCD screens and soft-touch digital signages. These signages were smaller, faster, and cheaper than interactive digital signages. Users can also use voice and movement to prompt these signages.

Signages now have become more interactive, leaving a memorable experience to customers. These signages take content and information further to create these memorable experiences.

Interactive digital signage turns customers into users. It is more than just playing photos and videos on a loop for the customers to see. The usage is more interactive, which encourages customers to use the signage for a variety of purposes. The content of the signages becomes part of the experience, which makes it more personalized. The engagement of customers is personalized to their needs and interests.

In a poll in 2016, 81% of marketers agree that interactive content has more customer engagement because it grabs more attention and helps retain information than passive business media. This result is mainly due to the memorability of the experience to customers.

Benefits

The benefits of interactive business signages go beyond bright colors and clear audio. It now has convenience and more advanced tech, such as a touchscreen, wireless connection, and other tech advancements that make the signage more than a piece of screen.

More engagement

As mentioned above, having interactive digital signages provides more customer engagement. An average person passes by digital signages every day without paying much attention. However, with interactive signages, a person becomes more curious about a product due to the personalized and interactive feature of the signage.

Well-designed signage on the storefront or window engages people to come near the store. Interactive digital signages are beyond touch. The advancements in device solutions make these signages more than just an eye-catching store display. Work with a digital signage maker that can cater to your design and functional needs, like Indigo Workplace Communication.

Customer satisfaction

Interactive digital signages direct customers to the products they specifically need using the interactive maps in the signage. These signages offer more detail and information, including the availability of the products.

Convenience is also one benefit of interactive digital signages, especially for customers. These signages can be terminals for the payment process. Customers do not need to wait in line to pay for a product. They can scan the QR code provided in the signage or pay using any other terminal using their mobile phones.

As mentioned above, what makes interactive digital signages successful is the memorability of the experience of the customer while using the signage. This experience creates an entertaining memory, which then can translate to shopping in the store an enjoyable activity.

Better for store employees

Interactive digital signages are ideal for imparting information about a product. Customers can browse or search using the signage based on their interests and current promotions that the store has. Some signages even provide purchase history, if applicable.

Since a full range of information is shown in the signage, the customer will be equipped with little but essential information about the product. The customer will simply approach the store employee without asking for general facts about the product. Take note that people retain information if seen through eye-catching digital signages.

Lesser manpower for the business owner

The signage will do all the basic talking for the customer. The product price and basic information will be set up in interactive digital signage. Using this signage reduces the overall workload of employees by eliminating repetitive tasks. Thus, there is no need for unnecessary manpower. It will save you money for operation costs.

Easy modification

Digital signages are easy to modify if you need to change prices and product information. It is more cost-efficient since you do not need to order new signages whenever you need to modify information in your signage.

Key Features

Shoppers can enjoy using interactive digital signage in innovative, intuitive, and fun ways. Stores and businesses can offer their customers a wide range of engaging and exciting options when using these signages.

Touchscreen

The most basic and common feature that most digital signage has is the touchscreen. This feature allows users to tap and interact with the signage using the screen. Due to how common smartphones have become, many customers are already familiar with using a touch screen, which makes it easier for them to use.

QR and Barcode Scanner

This feature allows the customer to easily scan the barcode of the product and to know information regarding those products. It is also convenient during the payment process since it allows customers to simply scan the QR code through the mobile phone and pay through money transfers.

Camera

Adding a camera on interactive digital signage makes it easier to scan movement. It can create a visual presentation of product recommendations to customers. This feature is helpful for businesses dealing with cosmetics because it would be easier for the customer to see if the product suits them or not.

Voice Command

The newest feature of interactive digital signages is voice command. With it, customers can ask several questions and create a conversation with the device regarding product information and promotional offers.

Takeaway

Interactive digital signages are the way of the future for business owners. It is the fast-growing marketing strategy that is proven to work wonders for a business establishment. Help your business grow and get interactive digital signage.