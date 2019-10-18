Digital Wallets – The Future of Payments

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Since everyone has a smartphone nowadays with a few apps that allow the user to do all kinds of things like enjoying a game in their free time, chat with friends or just look at funny memes. There are also apps that aid with fitness and meditation. They make anything more available with a simple download and internet connection. You carry your phone with you anywhere you go because you’d like to open any app in a matter of seconds and show something to a friend.

Another thing you always carry in your pocket is your wallet. You need money wherever you go, but instead of carrying a bunch of notes you can bring your credit card that makes it easier to pay. You just swipe it, put in your PIN and you’re done. Today payments can be made even easier because of digital wallets. They can be used to store your credit card information, loyalty programs, withdraw cash from ATMs and make online payments.

Besides being convenient, there are other reasons why digital wallets are the future of payments. Security is an issue that everyone has to deal with in this online era. Some wallets require a fingerprint and others require a selfie to authenticate a person’s identity when making a transaction. Either way, your data is more secure. This is why digital wallets are safer when making transactions online.

They’re common with online stores and online casinos. Both are looking for new ways to secure payments which is why they accept e-Wallets as methods of payment. That’s why there are casinos like InterCasino, NetBet Casino, Lady Hammer Casino and others that are dedicated to making their user’s financial data safe.

Your credit card details are something that you should protect online because of possible scams and hackers. A digital wallet adds more safety to the fold. Another reason why they will overcome credit cards and cash payments is that they’re flexible. You can use your account to log onto a computer, laptop or tablet and use your wallet to pay online. They’re popular with young people who are slowly making paying with your smartphone a trend that in the future would be a common way of paying for anything.

Moreover, digital wallets offer more options to consumers. Sure you can stuff your wallet with a bunch of vouchers and gift cards, but why do that when you can store them online. There are two types of digital wallets: single and multi-purpose ones. The singe purpose wallets are branded apps used for only one type of payment. The multi-purpose wallets allow users to store a few credit cards, loyalty programs and gift cards in one wallet. With that people can just store their data in a wallet that they can access from their phone any time.

With this manner of convenience, digital wallets are likely to have bigger acceptance in the coming years. If you look at the statistics for mobile payment transactions, you can see that the trend of making mobile payments is steadily growing and will continue so in the future.