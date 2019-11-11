Discover Costa Rica – From Language to Surfing

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you’ve ever thought that there’s a heaven on Earth, you were right. It can be found in Costa Rica, and that’s exactly how travelers that visited this place are describing it after returning back home.

Traveling is definitely one of the best things that you can do in life, and some journeys are better than others, but if you still haven’t visited Costa Rica, we definitely advise you to change your priorities and slam this one on the top of your bucket list.

Today we’re going to tell you about some of the best things that you can do in Costa Rica, so if you are currently planning to visit, or you’re still not sure if you should, make sure to read until the end.

Amazing and unique wildlife

If you are a fan of nature, and you want to relax your body and spirit in nature that’s completely untouched by any industrial zones, Costa Rica is able to make your dreams come true. There are more than ten national parks in this state, and all of them offer a different and amazing experience. But that’s not all. If you really want to experience nature even further, book a tour for some of the deepest rain forests in the entire state. This is where you’ll see booming life and unique nature, and experience a true journey through a forest.

Beaches and summer activities

If you are visiting Costa Rica, it would be a shame to leave without trying to surf at least a couple of times. This place is known to have some of the best surfing instructors in the world, as well as some very experienced surfers, so even if you are not willing to surf yourself, at least observe for a while, it will be an unforgettable experience. Visit perfectsunsetschool.com for more information.

Learning about the local culture

People that live in Costa Rica are very friendly and they are always willing to help you out with anything, especially if you are a tourist. With this being said, you have a lot to explore when it comes to local culture, so tune in for some amazing crafts and beautiful arts. If you are going there for some “crazy” nightlife, wild parties are pretty common and you’ll definitely find many places to have fun at.

Hiking and visiting Volcanoes

There really isn’t a better activity than hiking, but if you actually want some thrill and adventure in your life, make sure to visit some of the many volcanoes spread across the state. Be careful, some of them are active, but tourist guides know what they’re doing, and if you are under their watch, there’s nothing to worry about.

Last but not least, if you are booking a tour, the tourist agency will make sure to give you the best possible timing because they want you to experience Costa Rica to the fullest. They will plan your visit so that you can both try some surfing, hiking and climbing volcanoes, visiting some parties and seeing national parks in their true light.