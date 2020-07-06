DIY Tips on Water Damage Issues

There are hundreds of cases every year about people’s houses flooding up or end up facing enormous water damage. This leads to severe losses and destruction in the house, which harms the house’s structural base and becomes a place for mold and bacteria growth. People can call up a professional restoration company like 877jobdone.com for dealing with such water damages properly. They ensure that all the issues faced by the house are adequately taken care of, and all the cleaning work is done by them such that no problems arise in the future.

The cleaning process should start within the first 24 hours of flooding or damage. This period is crucial, or else most of the water begins sweeping inside the tiles and the walls making it difficult to be dried up later and become a place for mold growth. Hence, professionals should be called, but in case what if they are not available? This makes us call for us to work as restorators. Therefore, some of the DIY tips with proper steps are mentioned below, such that one can improve the situation of the house, which can also be undertaken when there is a slight water issue.

Finding Leaks The first step is to find water damages on the floors and ceiling. The places where flooring or walls may appear soggy and may have dripping water or stains around them are the exact places to be dried up. The damaged drywall should always be removed before taking up the next step; this makes it easier for drying the walls.

Removing the Drywall

Removing drywall is a crucial process. If the water stains are significant and have got old, there might be a possibility of molds inside them, which can harm your health. So, cover your hands with rubber gloves, protect eyes through goggles, and have a mask on your face to stay away from dust particles. One should slowly start removing the Drywall, if there is a small mold present, then one can clean it up, or if there is a significant mold, later one should surely try calling for professionals for such a job. Moreover, one can remove the drywall through the help of the claw of the hammer or glove worn hands.

Repairs

It can look like a difficult task, but if proper methods are used carefully, it might not feel this big. To repair the damaged drywall, follow the steps given below:

For installing new drywall, make sure to cut a similar article with the same thickness and size as the scraped area. Use mesh tapes for joining the area appropriately by applying the first layer of drywall mud. Ensure that it does not looks uneven and try to keep it as smooth as possible. After the first coat dries up, apply the second one to level the patched area, making it look usual like before. Let the second coat dry and, meanwhile, make it as smooth as possible to avoid imperfections. Once it gets perfect, prime, and paint the affected area and make it look like the usual wall.

Keeping Away Water From Foundation!

Foundation water damage can be a real issue and expensive work to deal with. Once you have a deal with this issue, you might want to stay away from this forever! Hence, some of these protective DIY measures are mentioned below that one can take up beforehand such that no issues in the future might be faced!

Holes & Cracks

Do not ever leave holes and even minute cracks of the floorings untreated, if even a cup of water flows underneath it; it makes a big issue. Initially, you might not see any problem, but it may occur days later, and you notice that it already has become a place for molds to grow! One can make Hydraulic cement usage as a patch and save your house flooring from any risk of water going inside.

Waterproof Paints

The better option is to paint up the foundations with waterproof paint such that it doesn’t spoil the look of the floor and even protects it from water. Don’t be afraid to apply a thick coat; the better it gets sealed with paint, the fewer chances of severe damages. But be aware of following the instructions given behind the paint can.

Drainage

This can be an expensive affair, but instead of spending a lot of money on unnecessary things while building up the house, one can save them up and install an underground drainage tubing such that all the excess water flows down without any issue of seepage. It is better to take the help of professional drainage management people or the home contractors for such jobs, which always need to be executed efficiently and adequately.

Landscaping

Landscaping is always considered one of the best ideas as it saves the house from excessive water, and if your home is prone to flooding.

– Grading: A French drain can always be the ideal choice of people to protect their homes from water issues. One can grade their lawns away from the homes such that there is no issue of water damage.

– Downspouts: If your home has downspouts, then they should be kept far away from such that the water is away from the foundation of the house!

– Grass Barriers: Even after taking different methods, water still finds its way in the house, then one should keep a check on people entering the house with wet boots or raincoats. For such issues, people should always install Grass Barriers to the places where they find much water, which can harm the foundations.

These simple DIY ideas can keep your house protected from a rainy day and help you save up your expenses. Although, in the case of more significant water damages, people should always contact restoration companies as they know how to perform the tasks properly. One can surely take up small issues themselves and later call for an inspection if they have proper knowledge regarding this issue. If handled carefully, water damages can save people from problems, or else can also become a factor that leads to the destruction of a house.