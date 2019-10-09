Do you need a payment solution for your replica website?

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Replica Websites are making waves over the last decades. When it comes to business with the replica products, the customers will not prepay for the purchases they make with bank wire transfer or western union, as they are not safe methods of payments. This is leaving many merchants with replica products business without any safest method of accepting payments.

To accept the debit card or credit card payments a replica merchant needs to have a replica online merchant account, which is not very easy to obtain in the industry, as it is categorized under the “high-risk” business. This business falls under high-risk one because of the number of chargebacks and many credit card frauds. Many online merchants deny accepting credit card payments. And a high-risk business is considered the riskier business with a negative impact on sales, profits, and growth of business. So, unfortunately, there are many issues standing in the way.

But it is important for you to obtain a replica online merchant account for your replica website and business, and is difficult at the same time. Let’s know why.

Why is getting a replica merchant account difficult?

As mentioned above, to accept credit and debit card payments one needs to obtain a replica merchant account which can be tricky and not all the payment service providers handle the risks related to the high-risk business.

To resolve this iPayTotal came up with the replica merchant accounts to help you able to accept the payments in multiple currencies either directly from the website or by putting in the customer’s information in a virtual terminal. The iPayTotal’s replica payment processing solution is PCI compliant, hosted payment pages and are SSL providing you with the highest level o security.

How iPayTotal can help you in getting a replica merchant account for your replica website?

iPaytotal provides you with the sophisticated and advanced replica merchant account with all the security and safe payment processing system you need.

iPayTotal’s Advanced Detection and Mitigation techniques for fraud protection and safeguarding from the credit card and data breaches around the globe. iPayTotal’s threat management service minimizes the business risk with an efficient global solution. iPayTotal is backed with an expert team that solves all the payment gateway related problems instantly. iPayTotal also assists you in expanding your replica business globally. So, your web-based replica store has no restrictions and limits. With the replica merchant account, you are empowered to enable your business to accept all types of currencies from global clientele virtually.

iPayTotal is an easy and simple payment gateway that easily integrates with your replica website. Your customers visiting your website will have an option o placing the orders on your website and make payments through their credit and debit cards followed by an order confirmation email sent to your customers after each order placed by them.

As a replica merchant, you will receive all the help needed from a payment processor. You can totally count on the solution provided by the iPayTotal. It provides you with everything needed to operate a successful online replica website. You will be able to process all the orders and payments and other functionalities of your replica web store. Above all, iPayTotal provides you with the merchant account that enables you to accept all the credit and debit payments with ease and helps you in meeting all your consumer demands.

Bottom line

iPayTotal equips you with the sophisticated ability to accept the credit and debit cards and helps you build customer satisfaction and their trust in you with the secured and safe payment processing system. So, If you own a replica website and need an efficient payment solution for your replica website then iPayTotal is the best and top-class solution that is providing you with the Replica Merchant Account services at most competitive prices to help you deal with all your customer needs and satisfaction. It is easy to use and the most preferred online payment solution especially for the high-risk business.