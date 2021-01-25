11 Documents You Needed To Apply For An L-1 Visa – 2021 Guide

Working in the United States of America has been a dream for most. It is, in fact, a better option if you want to earn more and further your career. If you are working for a company with an office in the United States, chances are you can get transferred there if you land a promotion or an opportunity arises. But, before this, you must be able to pass and comply with the requirements for working on U.S. soil. This is where the L-1 visa is needed. Bear in mind that you cannot apply individually. Your employer must be the one to file a petition for an L-1 visa with the Federal Immigration.

You are eligible for an L-1 visa if you are working for a company with subsidiaries, branches, or affiliated companies based in the United States. Acquiring an L-1 visa will allow you to be transferred to the U.S. office for work purposes. You can get more information about the L-1 visa for additional details, including the process and other important knowledge on Ashoori Law’s website ran by immigration lawyers.

Documents for Application

1. Invitation for Appearance

You will receive an appointment letter from the consulate or the embassy when your visa interview has been booked or scheduled. This depends on the country or the visa type. This letter can be in the form of an email or a physical letter. You must bring this with you to your interview. If it is in an email, you must print all of its contents and take it with you. You must read all the details and instructions in the letter, for it will be essential to your visa application process.

2. Travel History

You are required to bring old passports with previous visas if you have one. This is also a supporting document or identification that may be necessary during your visa application.

It would help if you had your latest passport with a six-month validity. The validity must be beyond your expected arrival in the United States of America.

3. Record of Work Experiences

Your latest resume must contain your updated working experience. Make sure that your CV or resume complies with the standard. This is also a supporting document for your visa application.

4. Proof of Confirmation

You must have your copy of your DS-160 visa application. This form must be completed and submitted online before the interview at the Embassy or Consulate. The DS-160 has a barcode number on the confirmation page that is a requirement for you to book your interview. You must submit the DS-160 online, and the printed confirmation page must be with you during your appearance at the embassy.

5. Proof of Payment Transaction

You must bring the receipt of the payment for your visa application. You can pay for your visa applications through online banking or any accredited stores that allow transactions with the Embassy or Consulate that you booked your visa appointment. You must keep this with you to give proof if needed that your appointment is paid so that you will be allowed inside.

6. Photo Requirements

You must submit a visa application photo that must meet the specific criteria regarding size and content. If you do not comply with the requirement, it can delay your visa application process. For the photo to reflect your current appearance, you must take the photo within the last six months. If you have a previous visa application and are processing for renewal, the photo must not be the same as your old visa. The standard size of the photo you should have is 2×2 inches. The colored photo must have a plain white background, and no shadows can be seen. Keep your expression neutral and eyes directly to the camera. If you have any headwear, remove it except if the head covering is part of your religious attire, it is accepted.

7. Work Portfolio

You must be able to have a document from your company regarding your job description and the job you will be doing in the United States. Ensure that the document you will bring is legitimate and has proof that it is from the company you are working for. It may help if you have the company seal to add to the legitimacy of your documents.

The job description is also important in determining what type of L1 Visa you need to work. There are two types of L-1 Visa: L-1A for workers at the management level, such as managers, supervisors, executives. L-1B is for workers with specialized technical skills or knowledge.

8. Petition for Eligibility

Your employer must file the Form I-129 petition on your behalf with the Federal Immigration. Your employer must include documents as proof that you are eligible for the visa. This form will be used by your employer

9. Employer’s Referral

You should have with you a letter from your employer or company requesting an L-1 visa on your behalf from the embassy or the consulate. This also serves as proof that your business or appearance at the embassy is official.

10. Proof of Approval

The Form I-797 is a form sent by the Federal Immigration when it approves an application or petition. This is also referred to as an approval notice. The form is an official letter of approval that serves as proof for immigration services; this is also used in some cases. You must have this with you once it is sent.

11. Company History and Legitimacy

You should bring supporting documents about the company you are working for. You can request this document from the company you are working for additional proof. In addition, the legitimate proof that the company operates legally will help the process go smoothly.

Once you have completed these documents, you are good to go.

Conclusion

The number of documents in this list may vary according to the country you are in during the application. Make sure to comply with the specific requirements so that your visa application will not be delayed or denied.

More importantly, you must maintain a clean record for you to have smooth processing. This will serve as proof that you are not a threat to the State and are an eleigible working foreign national.