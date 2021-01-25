Moving When Pregnant: What Should You Know

Moving a house is a very daunting and tiring process in itself and when you are pregnant while moving, it becomes all the more challenging. It simply does not matter much if you are moving to the next block or another city, moving needs a lot of effort and planning. Moving is a physical, mental, and emotional change, and being pregnant can add up to the problems.

If you are going to move and you are pregnant then you have to careful more than that normal situation. Though being pregnant while moving is a difficult task, still there are plenty of women who choose to move during their pregnancy. Here we present some tips from the best cross country movers listed with movingapt.com to ensure that you have an easier and stress-free move for pregnant women:

Time Your Move Right

It is always better to avoid moving in the first and third trimester of your pregnancy so if you have any control of the time, then it is a good idea to move in the second trimester. The second trimester is often the easiest as you are almost out of the sickness of the first trimester and the physical pain of the third trimester has not begun yet. You will be more energetic and fit in the second trimester as compared to the first and third trimester of your pregnancy. But still, if you have to move in the first or the third trimester then you are advised to follow the tips given below.

First Trimester

It‘s just the beginning so you won’t have a baby bump to save and your belly won‘t be a hindrance in your work. As morning sickness will be common in these months so it is advised to avoid over-exertion. For this, you will need to take help and start early. Leave the lifting of heavy things to others. Avoid to wandering without need so if you are going to move in first trimester then first make a list of all your belonging, recheck the list before work on it, after that start to pack your all luggage. Don’t pack all your luggage alone because if you do all alone then there can be some carelessness that will affect your health & pregnancy, take help in packaging it will be good for your pregnancy.

Second Trimester

As discussed above, the second trimester is the easiest and the best time if you have to move in pregnancy. You will be most energetic and fit in this trimester. Though you will have a baby bump, it will be small enough to handle. But feeling energetic doesn‘t mean to over-exert your-self. The most important tip for this time is no lifting of heavyweights. Keep on priority to take your required medicines. During packaging take rest on regular interval.

Third Trimester

The third trimester is the hardest in any pregnancy as the belly starts protruding out and the activity of the foetus increases too. You get tired early so you have to be extra careful. You will have to be very cautious if the time of moving is the final days of your trimester as you can expect and experience the signs of labour.

Don‘t do any physical work. Consider hiring moving professionals for every task right from packing to loading to unloading to unpacking.

Eat healthy and nutritious food at small intervals. Make sure you stay hydrated all the time.

Pack a bag in advance if you have to rush to the hospital in an emergency, Keep all your health checkup reports & required medicines in a separate bag & put it at safe place.

Secure a space for yourself where you don‘t have to deal with the movers.

Don‘t stay up on your feet for long periods of time. Sit in between to take a rest.

Consult your doctor for expert advice.

Make Sure You Have Enough Help

Avoid running around all alone and don‘t hesitate to ask for help. In case you are fortunate enough to plan your move in the second trimester, still don’t take it lightly. Ask your family and friends for help in packaging and moving. You can even consider hiring cleaners to declutter your house before packing. If you want a cheap substitute for it, you can hire a student to help you. They will readily do it for you for some bucks.

If you afford then the best way to move is to hire full-service professional movers to avoid any kind of mess.

Keep Yourself Safe All the Time

You need to keep in your mind all the time that you cannot bend and twist like a normal female as you are carrying a baby. Pregnant women have loose ligaments to help them in labour which makes them more likely to get hurt on bending and carrying heavyweights.

If you are planning to pack and lift things yourself then it is important for you to be careful all the time. Bending your spine and lifting a heavy thing can cause strain on your back. If you want to lift something then bend on your knees and hips while keeping your back straight and hold the object properly before lifting it up.

Start Early

Starting early is the key. This will give you enough time to pack things and take some rest in between which is very important as per your physical condition. Move things and objects in smaller and lighter amounts. Firstly you must not lift anything but if you are lifting light weight things then It is highly advisable to wear support belts while packing or lifting objects.

Consider taking some rest every half an hour to get enough energy for your next task. Don‘t stand too long, this can cause swelling in feet and can even raise your blood pressure levels.

Make sure you have positive effects of the move on your health. Use these tips and plan a safe and successful house move during pregnancy.