What Do You Do When You Don’t Have a Wedding Date?

Are you off to a wedding? However, you are not too sure how to dress up, or who to bring with you? Maybe you’re trying to fly solo without even bringing your date? Weddings can be stressful and finding someone last minute who’s going to come with you can be tricky. If you find yourself in a messy situation where you’re struggling with finding a date just know that we have some practical tips & tricks on what to do if you are date-less. Keep on reading and follow some of these ideas.

1. You can easily meet a lot of new people

If you are not in a relationship and if you have a tough time finding the love of your life just know that you can easily meet loads of new people at the venue itself. You can approach them with small-talk and ask the guests about their current drink and if they’re team brides or team grooms. Also, if you go up to someone at a wedding, there’s very little chance they’re going to reject you, which means that you won’t feel discouraged + there will be no embarrassment. Mature people & grown-ups are often lonely on their own, which means that everyone will find you a ray of sunshine, as well as someone who’s new & fun to be around with.

2. Hookup potential

A wedding weekend offers the excitement of a first and second date while giving you that exciting factor about potential hook up. Everyone you meet is dressed up, possibly a little tipsy + they might feel the need to be flirtatious & risky. Both of you can enjoy the small talk & indulge in something new. You will enjoy the possibilities and the huge variety of guests/people that are at the wedding. If you prefer to fly solo & you love to have short flings, weddings are the best go-to in your case.

3. You don’t have to worry about the other person

The thing is, once you do bring a date, you have to be a good hostess/helper to them. You have to introduce them to everyone you know, which can be a bit boring & tiring for most guys & girls. If you want to get wasted & you wish to dance your heart off you might have a hard time adjusting to this change. No one wants to be a babysitter at a wedding. If you are dating someone who hates socializing and parties, you will have a hard time enjoying this yourself. If you are lucky enough to be flying solo in this case, enjoy your time & relax without feeling any type of pressure.

4. Efficient way of having fun

If you are a party person and you are usually someone who flies solo just know that weddings won’t feel boring or stressful in your case. You won’t have to make any type of compromise with the other person. You two won’t get into a heated argument about what to drink + you will get a lot more wedding cake – all for you! You can also leave whenever you like and not feel the pressure of any requirements. You don’t have to take loads of pictures or hit the dance floor when those cheesy songs come up. If you are a party person just know that weddings are loads of fun when being on your own.

5. Time to think & get in the zone

If you are someone who thinks a lot and always has a lot of interesting thoughts just know that you can finally reflect on them at this venue. You will get a good assessment & feeling about your true self, as well as what it is that you want from a partner. The bride & the groom can give you proper insight and they can help you understand what true love is, as well as what you should look for in your partner. Although it can be a bit hard & emotionally draining when you hear the bride & the groom promise love to one another, it is a good reflecting method and the right time for you to see what it is that you’re missing within you or with your future spouse.

6. You get to feel confident and you will look amazing

This one might sound a bit silly or irrelevant, but who doesn’t love to feel pretty or good-looking when at a wedding? There will be no other person to outshine you, and you will look beautiful solely on your own! A lot of us love to hear some amazing compliments as well as reasons for why we might be the best/most wanted. So yes, you might be feeling sad or unhappy about not having a date, but you will feel 10x better if you invest some time & effort into your looks and your next grandiose look. You will also get all of your moments captured by a professional photographer + you can post all of this content on your social platforms, so who wouldn’t want that?!

