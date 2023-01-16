A Complete Bridal Shopping Checklist. Here is Everything You Should Buy for Your Big Day

Soon after saying yes to your partner, a woman starts planning her wedding day. After all, it is one of the biggest days of her life, and she wants it to be perfect. You, as a bride-to-be, will understand this feeling of wanting everything to be perfect for your wedding. So you do everything from food to flowers to arranging the best for the guests.

However, as a bride, you have to focus on yourself too. You need more than a wedding gown for your big day; you need multiple things to enjoy the day without any chaos. Therefore, making a checklist of the things you need for your big day is the best thing to do. Consider the blog below as a checklist of everything a bride needs on her wedding day.

1. Wedding dress

An indispensable item that a bride needs on her wedding day is her wedding dress/gown. You cannot marry without it! But, before you pack it for your big day, ensure to have a last trial, preferably two days before the big day, to see whether it fits you nicely.

2. Bridal robe

A bride also needs a bridal robe for her big day. A bride robe has multiple uses, like when you wear it while getting your makeup and hair done, so you don’t get any product on your wedding dress. Also, you can use the bride robe to get a special photo shoot done with your bridesmaids where you wear a white bride-robe, and all your bridesmaids wear a different color one. It will be one of the best photoshoots with just your girls.

3. Undergarments

To ensure your wedding gown looks the best, wear proper undergarments inside it. For instance, you need a strapless bra to keep your off-shoulder gown in place. Also, consider getting a body-shaping garment or a Spanx to ensure everything looks perfect.

4. Manicure-kit

If you are going for natural nails and no extensions for your big day, carry a bridal manicure kit. Ask your stylist to shape your nails and paint them a neutral color for your big day. It is best to carry your manicure kit as it is more hygienic.

5. Haircare and make-up products

Buy the best haircare, makeup, and skincare products that suit your skin, and carry them with you on your wedding day. Yes, you will have an MUA for this, but having it on hand is useful in case her products do not suit you. Or when you need touch-ups during or after the ceremony, it will come in handy.

6. Buy healthy snacking items

The wedding and reception will take time, and you will sit in the chair getting ready for hours. During that time, you will get hungry. So, instead of drinking only caffeine or munching on chips, have a supply of healthy snacks with you. So, buy trail mix, protein bars, and other healthy things you love, and pack a bag to munch on as you get ready. Also, buy coconut water to keep yourself hydrated, and use a straw for drinking it to keep your makeup intact.

7. Jewelry

If you are changing, you will need matching jewelry or jewelry that compliments your wedding gown and reception gown. Make sure you buy it ahead of time and properly pack it to keep it safe.

8. Multiple shoes

Have multiple shoe options for your wedding day. If you want to wear heels under your gown, go for it, but practice walking in them. However, the best thing to do is wear comfortable shoes while walking down the aisle. You can change into cute heels for the reception, where you will have your first dance with your partner. Moreover, if you are changing the dress for the reception, carry an extra pair of shoes matching the reception dress to change into.

9. Emergency medicines

Also, buy and pack a bag for emergency medicines. Colds, fevers, and migraines can strike at any time. Thus, you need to be prepared for it, so carry the same thing because asking someone to take it out of the bag is easier than asking someone to find a pharmacy. Also, carry a few band-aids and shoe stickers to help with blisters and small cuts.

10. Stain remover

Unfortunately, it happens to most brides; as they are cutting the cake, bread crumbs fall on their dresses. Or they drop a bite of the delicious food on their beautiful dress. Therefore, carry a stain remover, which quickly lightens and removes the stain. Thus, your gorgeous dress remains gorgeous.

11. Hand-held steamer

If you don’t have one, get a hand-held steamer for your wedding day. No matter how careful you are, a wedding dress can get wrinkled. You don’t want to wear a wrinkled dress on your wedding day. Right? So, have this tool with you that can get the wrinkles out easily.

12. Hair accessories

You must know how you want your hair to look, right? So, carry a bunch of hair accessories with you to ensure your vision comes true. Don’t rely on the hairstylist to carry the exact hair accessories you want; it is safer to carry them yourself.

13. Perfume and deodorant

Carry your favorite scents to ensure you smell nice the entire time. Carry a small bottle in a purse that your bridesmaid can carry to the reception and ceremony. Just re-touch if you are sweating more, which can happen.

14. Blotting paper

Sweat affects your makeup, so carry a blotting paper to remove the excess oil from your face without destroying the look.

15. Gifts

If you plan to give gifts to your bridal party or groom’s side, ensure you buy, pack, and put them in a bag in advance. Then, ask someone responsible to keep it with them, so you do not forget to carry it on your wedding day.

Hopefully, this small checklist will ensure you buy and pack perfectly for your wedding day. It is one of the most beautiful and important days of your life, so never shy away from taking help from your bridesmaids or family. Make sure your bridesmaid has the checklist to double-check that you packed all these essentials in your bag for the wedding day. Lastly, don’t forget to smile and not let anything stress you out.