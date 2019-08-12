Wanna Have a Threesome? Here Are the Rules

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

I’m a huge fan of former Bravo reality show Blood Sweat and Heels, so I tend to keep up with the cast members. I follow Demetria (A Belle in Brooklyn) who now hosts an advice column on ASKfm. Every day on Instagram, she posts questions from anonymous askers and lets her comment section run wild. This morning, she posted the question of a man who engaged in a threesome with “bae.” Here’s his dilemma:

After reading that, you’re probably just as flabbergasted as I was. You didn’t sign up for this? Dude that is exactly what you signed up for, especially when you chose not to wear a condom. Ladies, if you’re thinking of inviting a third person into you and your man’s bedroom, make sure you don’t end up in this guy’s situation. If you’re going to do it, you’ve gotta do it right. Follow these dos and don’ts of having a threesome:

DO: Be Safe

Safety is first and most important. Make sure you take the proper preventative measures to not end up like the guy above. If condoms aren’t your thing, get tested, but make sure no one gets pregnant.

DO: Find an open-minded third person

Some people look at a threesome as a fantasy they will never get a chance to live out, and some make it their goal to live that moment. Before engaging in the unusual, seek someone who’s like-minded when it comes to sexcapades.

DON’T: Have a threesome with your significant other

Yes, bringing an additional person into the bedroom may add spice to your relationship, but if you’re the jealous type, this isn’t for you. Stay far away from threesomes unless you are mature enough to handle the possibility that the third party may get a little bit more attention than you.

DO: Have a drink or two or three

I’m not promoting drunken sex, but let’s be honest: Alcohol helps lower your inhibitions. Take a few sips or knock a couple back to lighten the mood.

DON’T: Get drunk

Too many drinks cause you to forget. And you don’t want to forget about the best night ever, do you? So ease up on the liquor.

DO: Give Attention

Remember: You’re in a threesome, which means all parties should be involved. No body should go untouched; Don’t leave anyone out.

DON’T: Choose someone you have history with

Involving an ex, a bestie, or a crush can result in jealousness. Choose someone who doesn’t have any history or isn’t attached to you or your bae. It just gets way too awkward.

Hope this helps. <3

Source: Ashlee Miller