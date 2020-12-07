Can You Earn Bitcoins Without Mining Or Investing

Bitcoins have already started ruling the world. Why are they so popular? People love new things, especially the ones that have a potential to become a valuable asset or an investment. A global phenomenon like this, is certainly worth the effort – to get informed, get accustomed, and include bitcoin in your business. When it comes to popularity, we would make a mistake if we didn’t mention the anonymity. This is a factor that differentiates bitcoin from other currencies, allowing almost endless possibilities for its users. It’s almost not being controlled at all. As a premium product, it is a great step towards a new financial revolution.

How does bitcoin function anyway?

As every currency out there, they’re used as an exchange medium, a payment system that functions online. Thanks to bitcoin, trading has become easier and more convenient, since it becomes accepted by many businesses and companies as a regular payment method. Go url to find our more. Paying for your coffee with bitcoins? Why not. You won’t be charged any fees unlike the other online methods, and you’ll transfer your money in only a few minutes.

We could say that bitcoin is actually a virtual version of money. It’s a computer file on your account, to which you have access from your phone or computer. Instead of a traditional bank account, they’ve been stored in a so-called ‘wallet’ from which you can send money, pay for things and do everything you would normally do. Transactions are known as blockchains, and they are public. Their purpose is to inform people in some way, serving as a specific database or a record-keeping technology that keeps track of all the transactions ever made. The result is complete transparency and therefore, a successful decentralization.

Bitcoins can be bought in several ways, earned or created.

One of them is popularly called – mining. It’s the process in which one can earn bitcoins without having to use their money for it, since they get it as some kind of reward for the completion of verified transactions. Although it may sound like one, this is an investment rather than a game of chance, yet it consists of finding a solution to a specific crypto puzzle, so in other words – it’s all about solving a puzzle. It not only depends on individuals but on the total mining power in the system.

However, you don’t have to indulge in the mining world to own bitcoin tokens. Getting paid for your work of verifying the legitimacy of someone else’s transaction doesn’t seem so interesting after all. Although the prospect of getting rewarded may sound tempting for a lot of people, and therefore motivates them to become miners, this doesn’t mean that it’s the only way of getting bitcoins.

Investing on the other hand, means that you use your own money to buy bitcoins, linking your bank account to your virtual bitcoin wallet. This can be done by joining one of the online marketplaces or exchanges and trading bitcoin or other currencies. As above mentioned, they’re being stored in digital wallets after you purchase them. Simplified, it means that you trade traditional currency for bitcoin. What’s the price of one bitcoin? It is somewhere around seven thousand dollars, but it’s divisible to the eighth decimal place. In reality, this means that you don’t have to start with buying a whole bitcoin, since it can be divided into 100,000,000 pieces, so it’s up to you to choose how much money you want to invest, or how much bitcoin pieces you wanna have. This is not the best option if you don’t want to spend your money to get started with bitcoin.

Mining and investing both require a certain level of knowledge and investment, so a logical question would be, is there another way to earn bitcoin? You’d probably think there isn’t. It’s quite the opposite.

1. INCLUDE BITCOIN IN YOUR BUSINESS

If you have a business idea or you’re already running a business, then this is a great way of staying up to date with everything that happens in the financial world. Deciding to step out of your comfort zone and accept this currency as payment, you can earn it instead of the traditional money and it will create an advantage for you, compared to other businesses. Not to mention big companies, a lot of coffee shops, restaurants, retails, or individual freelancers have already accepted this method. If you’re a writer, a designer or a teacher, you can be one of them!

2. DO REQUIRED TASKS

There are numerous websites where the only thing you need to do is – viewing or visiting their sites, viewing their ads, playing games, clicking where needed – solving captchas, and you’ll get paid in exchange for your time and service. There’s even a list of the best websites for earning free coins every hour, so you can easily do your research and choose one of the options. They offer free coins every 3, 5, 15 minutes or 1 hour. Sound like a good deal?

3. START A BLOG

If you’ve always wanted to start a blog, this is the right time. As a reward for your readers and visitors, you can get bitcoin tips from your audience, if they love your content. You just need to let them know you’re open to getting tipped and you need to encourage them in that direction. If your niche is connected to economy, finance or marketing – even better! You can write about cryptocurrencies or market your products and get paid for it – in cryptocurrencies!

4. LEND YOUR BITCOINS TO OTHERS

If you’re already an owner of a certain amount of bitcoin, you can earn more by simply lending yours to someone else and charging that. This is called charging an interest. For this purpose, you can choose people who you already know, and you trust or you can do this professionally, choosing one of the platforms designed especially for charging interest on loans. Just make sure to choose the reputable ones. The rest is up to you!

5. GAMBLE

If you’re an adrenaline junkie, this is probably something you already know about. Not only do online gambling sites offer money bonuses and jackpots, other than regular winnings in money, this industry is known as the fast-pacing one, when it comes to following trends and constant improvement for their users’ best experience. From money only, they transferred to paying the rewards in bitcoin. Other than the risk, if you win, you can easily get a lot of coins.

If you want to become a part of this innovative field, you don’t have to invest a lot or spend too much, especially if you’re a beginner. Great way to learn the way it works, have some fun and prepare for further steps is finding a good way to earn bitcoin without draining your bank account. Whether it’s writing a blog, shopping, playing games, sharing links or working for bitcoins, you can easily find at least one source of income that fits you. So, what are you waiting for?