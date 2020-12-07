How to Unblock the Drain in the Easiest Way Possible?

Drains are used to wash away the dirt or wasted water. They are the essential equipment used to flush the used water into the sewers or pipes of stormwater.

Every home in Brisbane or most homes has plumbing systems installed in their homes with drains or drainage systems. Like plumbing systems, drains also need maintenance as drains can get clogged or as you say in Brisbane, the drains get blocked. Gutters get blocked very slowly and steadily. You may have noticed pools of water around your feet in the shower, even after you have stopped showering and closed the water. You also may have seen your sink taking more time than usual to drain completely. You also may have noticed weird smells in your homes. These are all the signs that your drain is getting clogged slowly. You can always hire emergency plumbers online from websites like acplumbing.com.au before your bathroom becomes useless, but that can be expensive.

Following are some easy methods that can be followed by individuals:

1. Using a wire hanger as a hook method

Sometimes complicated things are the easiest to do. If you have one wire hanger, you should straighten it and leave a hook on top. Then you push that wire into the drain and pull it back and forth. So there is a way to unplug your drain. And the good thing is to wash it all off with hot water.

2. Mix baking soda and vinegar

The baking soda method may be useful. Pour baking soda into the drain, and after a few minutes, add vinegar. This will create a chemical reaction that can help unclog your drain. This method is cheap, but the problem arises that the smell of vinegar will not disappear quickly. So if you decide on this method, it is best to open the window and ventilate the room well for an hour.

3. A combination of vinegar, baking soda, and a jet of water

This method gave quite good results. Pour a mixture of baking soda and salt into the drain. Then close the drain with a stopper and fill the sink with water. It is essential to drink water immediately so that you do not spread unpleasant odors. Water is considered one of the best insulators in this regard. After a while, you won’t go wrong for as long as you can. Open the sink stopper, and the water with your left pressure when it goes into the drain will probably do the job as it should.

4. A combination of baking soda and salt

You may even know what clogged your drain. If something is degradable, the right combination is to pour baking soda into the gutter. After two or three minutes, pour hot water. Here, it is essential to pay attention not to let the water out of the tap but to run the already prepared hot water. Why? Whenever you let the water out of the tap, it takes some time for the hot water to start. This will reduce the chemical reaction these three things produce.

5. Using sodium hydroxide (caustic soda) method

I would not recommend this method for people who are not experts. This can be very dangerous and can cause significant burns to your body. If you do opt for this method, take all necessary precautions to protect yourself.

Apart from the fact that it is dangerous, the method itself is not that complicated. Pour into the drain and wait a few minutes for the acid to start working. Then pour hot water into the gutter.

6. Boiling water as the right solution

This method is perhaps the easiest and effective method among all the procedures. It’s so easy that even a teenager can do this. You have to boil water using a microwave or a kettle and pour it down. You have to repeat the process 3-4 times with a break of 1-2 minutes between each time.

7. How to clean pipes

You can always clean the insides of the pipe, mostly if your sink’s drain is blocked. First, loosen the screws of the line underneath the sink, then empty the stuff that’s in the pipe by turning it upside down, and then use a toothbrush or even your hand to clear all gross things in the line. However, this method is very time consuming and difficult for a non-plumber.

8. Vacuum as the right solution. It has a wet and dry vacuum

This method involves the usage of a wet vacuum. Wet vacuums can suck liquids, and this can help you to unblock your drains. All you have to do is try to create a tight seal on the drain cover and then let the vacuum cleaner suck all the clogged materials in the drain. This method is effective, although not everyone has a wet and dry vacuum cleaner in their homes. So this method is only exclusive to those people who have a damp and dry vacuum cleaner.

9. Using a combination that bears the exciting name “snake.”

In this method, you have to buy a piece of equipment called the “drain snake.” It’s a metal roof which helps you unclog the drains.

10. Detergent method

Pour a lot of detergent in the drain and let it sit there for a while. The detergent will make the inside walls of the drain all slippery, making it easier to unblock the drain.