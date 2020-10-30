5 Easy DIY Roof Repair Tips and Tricks You Should Know

The roof is a big part of a house. It keeps the house safe and protects from different weather troubles. If you ever experienced a leak, you probably understood the importance of a good, intact roof. With time, things start to lose their quality. And especially when they are constantly exposed to external factors, such as sun, rain, snow, and storms. You should take good care of your living space and all its parts. After some time roof needs to be fixed and repaired, in case of damage was made. And if there was a storm that took of tile or two, you need to get it fixed. Otherwise, water can get everywhere and make a mess.

The first thing to think about when something like this happens is how to do it. Some repairs need to be done by professionals, while others you can take care of by yourself. Various factors can influence your decision. If the damage isn’t that serious and you have some skills in this field, maybe you can do the fix alone. But if the roof is in bad condition and needs a more complex approach, you might want to skip this. Also, you should be careful and consider your overall health. Are you able to walk on the roof and be stable enough to do the work? Only you have an answer to this one. If you eventually decide you should be the one to repair the roof, we got you covered. Here are some easy DIY roof repair tips and tricks you should know:

1. Changing the shingles

If there was damage made on only one small part of the roof, it should be easy for you to fix it. Maybe you noticed that few shingles are loose, so they need to be replaced. If that’s the case, try to detect all the shingles you need to change. If you switch just a few of them, and others remain unstable, you’ll have to do the same work again very soon. So take some time to do the check-in in details and count how many new ones you’ll need. You should make sure new shingles look the same as old ones and make a good fit. Check their color, style, and type. If you replace them with something similar, but not the same, they probably won’t be as stable. And it will also most likely be visible, so you might have trouble selling your house in the future if that is your plan. That’s why we recommend doing everything in time, so you don’t need to do it again just because you weren’t careful. Replacing the shingles shouldn’t take too long. It can be done quickly if you are focused and committed.

2. Taking care of roof flashing

Impaired roof flashing is often the cause of water leaking. If you have these problems, you should check the flashing. This can be replaced easily but can cause many trouble and damage inside the house. So why take the risk, when it is such a simple problem to solve? Make this your routine once a year, so you can be sure your roof is in good shape. Besides, any time you are changing the shingles, you should change the flashing, just in case. Flashing is usually localized around the gaps in the roof, such as chimnies, and so on. It has a vital role in the roof, so it shouldn’t be ignored.

3. Cleaning gutters

Clean gutters are needed to get the damage away from your roof and house in general. After some time, you can start noticing the water is not flowing nicely through the gutters. And it can be flooding your roof. Which happens when gutters are clogged with dirt and leaves. If you have a lot of high trees around your house and you live in a windy area, you can probably notice this often. We recommend not waiting for gutters to clog totally and make a mess. Instead, check them every once in a while and make sure the water is running smoothly.

4. What if you can’t find the leak?

If you’re not an expert, sometimes it can be hard to figure out which part of the roof is leaking. Event hough you are aware of the area that is flooded in the house, sometimes it’s just not easy to localize the problematic area on the roof. When it comes to this, there’s a little trick you can use. Grab a hoe and let the water running. Spray your roof and see what is happening in the house. It may take some time for the leak to get into the house. So concentrate on one part of the roof at a time, and keep the water running for some time, so you can whether that is the leaking area. For this expedition, you’ll need a helper to inform you about the situation inside the house. For some things, you don’t need to be an expert, but to be creative and patient. If you can’t detect the problematic area even after trying everything, we recommend calling a professional. And if you need some roofing solutions and want to find the best products to replenish your roof, you can contact cobexcg.com. They provide many different products for your home, including various materials and prices. So you can find what you need to protect your house and avoid leaks in the future.

5. Think about your safety

Even if you have a small roof problem you need to solve, do not forget to secure yourself. Always use a safe and stable ladder. If you are not careful, you may fall and hurt yourself. It doesn’t matter how many times you climbed them till now. Just pay attention and don’t let yourself suffer consequences because you made a reckless move. Use rubber gloves to avoid cuts and stabs. The metal or wood should go through a glove instead of your skin. Wait for the rain to stop pouring before fixing the leak and never walk on a roof if there is ice on it. These are all logical advice, but sometimes we’re in a hurry and try to do everything quickly. And in these situations, it can cost you life. So be extra careful and take all precautions.

Conclusion: Having an intact, stable roof is vital to protect your house from a leak and other damage. Sun, wind, and rain can after some time lower the quality of the roof. And that is why you should control it and repair it every once in a while. You can do it by yourself or call a professional. If you decide you don’t want to spend money, make sure you get familiar with the work and follow these tips and tricks. Make your house and yourself safe and protected from any unexpected situations.