Ed Tech Companies: Distance is no More a Barrier in Education

Technology has made the world a globally connected arena. According to statistics, nearly 56.1% of the world’s total population use the internet regularly, of which 81% users belong from the developed countries.

Due to this digital development, people enjoy many facilities which were entirely inconceivable in the last few years. With the rise of such facilities, issues related to distance and time have also been solved. People do not have to travel in order to purchase their necessities, but they are delivered directly to doorsteps. All thanks to technology!

The fruits of technological advancements are also felt in the education sector. Ed-tech companies have developed and are in the process developing many applications that make learning more accessible and fun. These applications not only help students to achieve a better understanding of their respective subjects, but they also help clarify all the queries that students may have.

What is Ed-tech?

Ed-tech or education technology is the use of technology to spread education throughout the world. This process uses unique methods to help students understand better.

Due to its many advantageous features, Ed-tech is claiming its position as the world’s largest growing sector. This has not only helped students to save their valuable time by spending hours in traveling; Ed-tech has brought the classes to one’s personal space.

This type of education is communicated with the help of online teaching platforms.

What are Ed-tech companies?

Companies that are behind the formation of online teaching platforms are known as Ed-tech or education technology companies. These companies, as said earlier, are creating a niche for themselves. There is both profit and advantage when it comes creating and managing these sort of platforms.

How Ed-tech companies helps in providing distance effective education?

One of the significant reasons why Ed-tech companies like Vedantu are creating a buzz, that too globally is that they are effectively making distance immaterial for imparting quality education. However, to understand the advantages of distance effective education, first one should know about what distance effective education is.

Distance effective education implies education which is not constrained by distance, that is, where students get knowledge of their respective subjects under the guidance of a single platform or a teacher. There are many advantages of distance effective education, and some of these are stated below:

The comfort of home: A student can attend his/her classes, right from home. If a student has an internet connection, he/she can attend these tutorials from anywhere in this world. Communication: teacher-parent interaction is something that these platforms highly encourage. This makes the parents aware of the child’s progress and also helps to create a bond of trust between the parents and the teacher. Doubts cleared: These platforms are an effective means of clarifying doubts. A student can ask about his/her problems as many times as they want, and online tutors will clear their queries effectively. Time-saving: Instead of spending their precious time in traveling, these platforms help students gain valuable knowledge anywhere they want. Henceforth, both time and energy are saved, and a student can easily focus and study hard. Study materials: These platforms also provide free e-books like NCERT Books, Concise books and many more at the end of each session. This is not only cost-effective but also helps to save paper. Better understanding: These applications use unique teaching methods developed after years of research on student behaviour. Some of these techniques are visualisation, tutorial videos and many more. A scientifically proven way, visualisation helps students understand better through innovative visual aids.

Some external facilities provided by these platforms

Apart from the above-stated advantages of distance effective education which is provided by online teaching platforms, there are some additional features that one should know before subscribing to one of these online teaching platforms.

24×7 help: Online teaching platforms provide the facility of reaching out to them at any point in time. Many students wake up early to study, but there are also night owls who are comfortable studying late at night. However, for both these kinds of students, these online platforms provide their assistance equally. Solutions: As said earlier, these platforms solve each and every problem that students are stuck up with. They offer a detailed description of the solutions similar to Vedantu NCERT solutions, which helps them, understand better as well as boost their confidence in solving further questions. Improve English efficiency: Due to the use of an internet connection, students both read and listen to fluent English that these sites use and thereby it also helps to increase a student’s efficiency in the English language. Improves digital knowledge: A student also gets knowledge of digital media, while getting taught through these websites.

In the earlier era, students had to approach their respective teachers to receive education and clarify their doubt, but with the help of technology, teachers can reach out to the students to share knowledge.