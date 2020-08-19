15 Elegant Outfit Ideas for Teachers

As a teacher, the impression you make on your students is important. The confidence with which you carry your outfit makes the difference. However, you can follow the trend and yet look respectful to everyone.

Check out these 15 outfit ideas for your profession.

1. High Neck Shirt Under An Overall Dress

Overalls are funky. They aren’t formal, right? Nope!

The only rule is to not wear denim overalls because they can make you look unprofessional. Select a black overall and wear a full-sleeved high neck shirt under it.

Thick black overalls with a grey high neck shirt is a classic color combination, often underrated.

2. A-line Dress With Black Blazer

A-line dresses are suitable for all body types as they fit the waist and flare gradually down to the hem. You wouldn’t need any shapewear too.

Create a work-friendly dress by pairing it with a black formal blazer. If you have enough time while dressing up, wear your hair up as a bun or a windblown updo.

3. High-End Floral Blouse With Pencil Skirt

Pencil skirts are a staple in women’s closets when it comes to formal clothing. Wear your knee-length skirt with a high-end floral blouse. You can check out high-end floral blouses online at ModeSens.

You can also replace the pencil skirt with a pleated skirt if you find pencil skirts uncomfortable for school.

Button-down shirts that match the skirt’s color look equally good. A white button-down shirt with a black pencil skirt, need we say more?

4. Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are trending. But can you wear it to the class you teach? Absolutely! You only need to add an element that enhances its grace.

Pair your jumpsuit with a contrasting blazer to keep it professional. It also adds dimension and personality to the dress.

Use studs in the same color as your jumpsuit to keep up the good looks.

5. Navy Blazer With Striped Shirt

Why wear a striped shirt alone when you can pair it with a navy blue blazer?

You will look put together and polished no matter what type of trousers you wear, although ankle-length pants and boyfriend jeans are the most common choices.

Except for wavy hair, you wouldn’t need to take care of anything more.

6. Cashmere Sweater With Black Trousers

That’s a little expensive, we know. A good quality cashmere sweater is worth its cost and you should invest in it right away. A brown cashmere sweater paired with black trousers makes an outstanding winter look.

Rock your outfit with a pair of gold studs. If the dress code permits, hoops make the look more gorgeous.

7. Shirtdress

If you’ve always ignored shirt dresses, it’s time to rectify your mistake. The shirtdress is a one-piece outfit you can depend on when you’re running out of time.

Wear a pair of stylish boots with the shirtdress and you’re set for the day. Feel free to choose from many patterns and materials available.

8. Sheath Dress With A Kimono

Yep, you can wear a sheath dress to school without breaking the dress code. A sheath dress with ¾th sleeves makes you look like a boss.

If all the sheath dresses in your closet are sleeveless or you feel uncomfortable walking in the school with the sheath dress on, wear a kimono that compliments it.

For a plain sheath dress, you should go for a floral kimono and vice versa.

Before we move to the next idea, did you know that sheath dresses with kimono sleeves are also available? Though this isn’t for school, you may try it for a date.

9. Flared Top And White Jeans

White jeans aren’t boring if you know what to wear with it. Flared tops are the answer. In flared tops, choose gentle shades like teal or bright shades like brick red.

Complete your look with a pearl necklace (you can use this for any outfit with a white bottom). Neutral shoes maintain the calm tone of the white shade in your outfit.

10. The All Black Outfit

Dressing up in black from head to toe is never out of date. But to make it a classic outfit, you should add texture to it. Scarves are a suitable pick to do this.

Wear a black top with black jeans and level it up with a leopard scarf. To break the monotony, wear brown shoes and choose accessories that contrast black.

Make sure the top and trousers are in the same shade of black.

11. Checkered Shirt With Grey Pants

Shirts are formal and checkered shirts fall somewhere between stylish and casual. They’re commonly worn for off-duty activities. You can transform it into a semi-formal outfit by wearing it with grey ankle-length pants.

Take it a step further by layering. Wear a half sleeve T-shirt over the checkered shirt and complete the look with brown boots or canvas shoes.

12. Denim Jacket

Denim jackets are a versatile clothing item. You can make a dress better just by pairing it with a denim jacket. While wearing it to school, you can skip extremely short dresses and go with midi or maxi dresses paired with a medium wash denim jacket.

Light wash jackets look best when worn over a casual bright top. In this option, go for a dark bottom. This idea also works with the previous checkered outfit.

13. Patterned Tank With ¾th Sleeve Cardigan

Cardigans don’t look boring if you know what goes with it. Choose a dark-colored cardigan with ¾th sleeves and wear a tank top under it.

As cardigans are plain, use a patterned tank top to balance it. Leaving the tank top loose will create a casual look.

So, tuck the tank into the trousers to look formal. Trousers make a better bottom for this outfit than skirts.

14. High-low Hem Top And Pencil Skirt

Tucking a shirt into your pencil skirt is fine, but it can violate the school’s dressing code at times. Instead of the shirt, pair your pencil skirt with a high-low hem top.

Psst…don’t tuck it in. Complete your look with a short beaded chain. Floral sandals make your outfit more elegant.

15. Floral Belted Blazer

Floral blazers are cute and look great as summer outfits. To make them suitable for a professional outfit, select a floral blazer that is belted. Pair it with black skinny jeans and nude shoes for a complete look.

If you want to keep the blazer open, wear a plain tank top underneath the blazer and tuck it into the jeans. For this option, adorn your neck with a simple chain and pendant.