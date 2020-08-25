Looking Good: Buying & Maintenance Tips for Emporio Armani Sunglasses

Armani is a name that’s synonymous with luxury and fashion. Many are huge fans of Armani’s signature sleek, tailored designs that have a timeless appeal and are resistant to passing fads. Due to the exquisite and one-of-a-kind design, wearing a piece by Armani is the best way to show that you recognise good fashion.

But Armani is more than just fashionable clothes. Those who love the Armani brand know that the company also produces equally stylish eyewear for men and women, especially the Emporio Armani range of sunglasses.

The Emporio Armani eyewear line was developed way back in the ’80s and today, it’s even more popular than ever. Emporio Armani frames come in a variety of designs that can appeal to everybody – from classic pieces to funky, youthful colours, futuristic models and everything else in between.

But besides being a chic accessory that will make you stand out from the crowd, Armani sunglasses are also extremely comfortable to wear and offer 100% UVA and UVB protection. And considering it can be hard to tell whether sunglasses are actually protecting your eyes, it’s wise to opt for a tried-and-tested brand like Armani.

So, if you plan to go on the hunt for chic Armani sunglasses, there are a few important things to consider. And once you do find a model that works for you, you can benefit from the following maintenance tips that can make sure your investment lasts for years to come.



How to Tell If Emporio Armani Sunglasses Are Real?

It’s crucial to know how to recognise genuine Emporio Armani shades. Fake Armani sunglasses will have low-quality lenses that do not include the recommended protective coatings and as a result, this can affect your eyesight badly. And while you may be able to find replacement Emporio Armani lenses that offer genuine protection, still, you’ll want to make sure your hard-earned money is spent on the real thing.

The best way you can check whether the frames are genuine or not is to compare their model numbers. No matter where you make your purchase, the model number will be the same. So, always ask the seller to provide you with the model number for the sunglasses and then look it up on Emporio Armani’s own website.

Additionally, each new pair of sunglasses should come with a certificate of authenticity. When purchasing online, make sure that you ask the retailer whether the glasses are accompanied by this kind of certificate. If they are not, there’s a high chance that they are fake.

Another way you can tell whether you’re getting a genuine product is to check the price. For such a luxury fashion brand, be wary of prices that are too good to be true. That being said, it can be helpful to have a rough idea of their usual price. So, how much are Armani glasses? Well, depending on the particular model you’re interested in, Emporio Armani sunglasses sold in Australia usually range from $140 to $300. You may be lucky to come across a pair on a discount, but it still won’t cost less than $100.

Do the Frames Match Your Face & Personal Style?

When you wear shade that complements your face shape, hair style and complexion, they will boost your attractiveness big time. And you will probably receive plenty of compliments and questions about your sunglasses. On the other hand, no matter how popular a particular model of sunglasses is, if it sits awkwardly on your face, it won’t reflect on your looks in a good way. That being said, always make sure that the shape and design of the frames can accent your best features and correspond with your personal style.

How to Keep Your Emporio Armanis in Top Shape?

Since sunglasses from the Emporio Armani brand come with a hefty price tag, it’s only normal that you’d want to keep them in good condition for as long as possible. Keep in mind the following maintenance tips and your Emporio Armani shades might continue to be your favourite accessory for years to come.

Always Use a Protective Case

When they’re not on your face, your shades should be kept in their protective case. After all, if you place them unprotected in your pocket, a bag or a box with other objects, they can easily get scratched from hard objects like keys or change. So, by storing your sunglasses in a protective case, you can prolong the lifespan of your Armani lenses.

Additionally, too much sun exposure can also damage the lenses and their protective ability can even decrease due to that. That being said, whenever you’re taking your shades off, don’t let them sit out in the sun but hide them away in a practical protective case.

The Right Way to Clean Them

Besides sunshine, the protective coatings on the lenses can also deteriorate due to accumulated smudges, dust and dirt. That’s why it’s recommended to wash your shades immediately when significantly dirty and at the end of the day. To wash them use lukewarm water and mild dish soap. Don’t use a sponge or apply too much force. Gentle circular motions with your fingers are enough.

After you give them a good rinse, let the sunglasses air dry. But if you simply don’t have any time to do this, use a specialized cloth for cleaning sunglasses. Never wipe your lenses with your T-shirt, a napkin or paper towel as textured surfaces can easily scratch them.

Replace the Lenses When Damaged

But even if you follow these tips and handle your glasses super carefully as not to damage them, accidents can still happen. But if your lenses get scratched, or they somehow break, don’t despair and throw away your expensive frames. There are stores that sell replacement alternatives suitable for Emporio Armani lenses such as this store. Compared to buying a new pair of shades, Armani replacement lenses only cost around 20 – 40$. This way, you can restore your chicest pair of sunglasses easily and without spending a lot of money.

Replacing the lenses on your sunglasses is fast and easy and you can probably do it on your own without the need for any tools. This means that you don’t have to pay additionally for a sunglasses repair expert.

Some people replace their old lenses even if they’re not broken or damaged but because they want to upgrade their shades. For instance, you can choose lenses in a more flattering colour or get a polarised version. By upgrading your shades with polarised lenses you’ll make them more suitable for conditions with a high degree of glare, like for instance when boating or moving around snow.