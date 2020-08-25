A Guide to Learn About the Different Types of Website Designs

Starting with the basics, a web page is a collection of web pages including a variety of content such as images, texts, audio, videos, etc. particularly identified using a domain name and by publishing on the web server. As designers of business, you need to be familiar with different kinds of webpages as there are nearly 1.7 billion websites online.

Mementor is a website handling all sorts of ideas and dropping new uniqueness. It has professional website designers for handling new and unique ideas. Enter the objectives and as web designers, it helps in finding solutions for higher converters and traffic. Different types of website designs are listed as under:

Magazine Websites

It is used for featuring articles, photos, videos that impart education and information among all. The magazine industry has changed itself from print only platform to a digital platform. For creating a magazine site, start by building a basic framework. Users must be using similar layout and navigation.

Make sure the design fits into different screen sizes and the content is readable in smartphones or desktops. The site must have a grid outlay having a heading and a brief outline of what the reader is going to find in each article.

Blogs

A blog helps in featuring updated articles, photos, and videos. A blog is a kind of journal that people keep online for sharing their thoughts and inviting readers to read. It has become important for brands to have their blogs. Blogs help in providing material for email campaigns and social media posts.

Make sure of having a team for creating new and fresh content to the blogs or else it will become cumbersome. Don’t keep an outdated blog and focus on the simple content. While making a blog, try using sliders for keeping fresh content, and engaging users.

E-commerce websites

An e-commerce website is used for online shopping for purchasing products from the company. An e-commerce platform makes it easy for searching and browsing of products using filters and highlighting of sales and offers. These sites deal with various templates matching with the business.

E-commerce sites like Flipkart deal in lots of products featured on the homepage. They break all items into several categories and provide highlighted deals in a day. The images are professional with brief descriptions.

A contact page is one helping users to connect. This website seems to be working well when you are planning for a list of repositories of businesses or people present in the organization. The nature of the organization finds its needs to have a directory site.

For instance, Manta is a kind of business directory having small businesses in its list based on region. Companies find it easy to enter the directories and earn money through advertising.

Social media websites

Today, people are on social media and everyone is using it. It doesn’t depend on the target audience but you will find them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. You have control over the websites, so design and create content driving social media shares.

Give consistent looks to your all social media pages for users to know your brand instantly. Try using the same logo and color choices. Create a vivid personality shining along with the content.

Portfolio websites

A portfolio website is created for allowing professionals to be creative and showcasing some of their best works. It is the perfect site for writers, artists, designers, filmmakers, etc. While creating a portfolio, you need to add every project you have added to the folio.

Focus on your strengths and create categories highlighting your best work from each category. A portfolio site needs to be creative so try using unique layouts and contents.

Types of layouts while designing websites

Fluid website

Fluid websites help in keeping the same proportions of page irrespective of the device in which it is open. At the time of resizing the browser, the contents spread itself in filling the width of the browser expanded.

The site looks enlarged even though it is shrunken. It helps in finding out how the website is working on different browsers. It also helps in setting multiple widths to videos and content for fitting in different screen resolutions.

Static Page layout

Static page layout provides no fix widths on the browser and no one can update content in case of the static website. The only advantage is the light code making loading faster than any other site. If you want to see the layout on desktop mode, then you can see the scroll bar display.

If you are using the website in the mobile view, you can zoom the screen for checking interesting points. The static page layout costs less.

Single page layout

One-page websites are the best and there is no doubt about it. It helps in spreading messages in just quick scrolls. These are well designed and are compatible with many Internet browsers.

It provides a linear working style for all the users for working particularly well with devices. For one-page websites, scrolling is the main form of navigation and it is simple and easy to comprehend.

Responsive design layout

This approach makes it convenient for opening browsers in different devices for easy reading and navigation. Try exploring what makes a site responsive and learning about some common responsive design patterns.

Websites created using responsive designs are mainly used for displaying different content with the browser available on expanded or reduced sizes. Good site design is not just appealing but is also a user driving force targeting the needs and audience viewing rates.

Businesses require a good website design for making their products visible to the audience. Pay attention to the site designs of other companies for quickly identifying which format works best for your project.

Conclusion

Try knowing what others have accomplished by using websites and in that way, you can decide which site is best for you. This way, you can take your business ahead.